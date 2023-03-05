It has been the talk of the day in Spakenburg and the surrounding area since last Wednesday: do we want to go to De Kuip, the Johan Cruijff Arena, the Philips Stadium or do we prefer to play a home game?

It will be a home game against PSV for SV Spakenburg. This was evident from the draw of the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup on Saturday evening. An upcoming highlight in the history of the amateur club, which defeated FC Utrecht 1-4 in the quarterfinals of the cup tournament last Tuesday. After the draw, slight disappointment appeared on the face of Spakenburg coach Chris de Graaf, who has been hoping for an away match against Feyenoord for several rounds. However, the team from Rotterdam will play the Classic against Ajax at home.

Should SV Spakenburg also eliminate PSV, then it is still questionable whether they will play the final. The statutes of the club state that SV Spakenburg does not play matches on Sunday. The cup final is scheduled for Sunday, April 30. The KNVB has not yet contacted the board of the amateur club about the matter.

The semi-final place for SV Spakenburg is historically special. Only twice before has an amateur club reached this far in the cup tournament: IJsselmeervogels in 1976 and VVSB in 2016. SV Spakenburg reached the semi-finals by also beating FC Groningen, in January with 2-3. The club is currently seventh in the Second Division, the highest level in amateur football.

The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday 4, Wednesday 5 or Thursday 6 April.