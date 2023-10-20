‘Suzy, a vedette in congress’ is about to premiere on the big screen. The Peruvian film will tell us the story of one of Peru’s most beloved public figures: Suzy Díaz, well remembered for her original style. Exactly, we will return to 1995, the year in which this character was part of Congress with one of the most memorable campaigns to date.

As we well know, the film will be released on October 26 and the avant premiere is just around the corner. Given this, La República held an interview with Suzy Díaz in which she said that she asked the producers to be the protagonist of her own film in the style of ‘Asu mare’. Likewise, she invited the entire public to attend the cinema. In this regard, she pointed out that, in this cinematographic work, they will find emotions of laughter and sadness.

Suzy Díaz: “I wanted to play my role in the movie”

During the interview that Suzy Díaz had with La República, she was very grateful to the company and the producers who sought her out to bring a little of her life and her time in Congress more than 10 years ago to the big screen. Likewise, she said that she feels happy that Alicia Mercado is the one who plays her in her film, since she looks a lot like her. However, she noted that, at first, she wanted to star in her own film, just as Carlos Alcántara did with ‘Asu Mare’.

In addition, he invited the public to go see ‘Suzy, a star in Congress’ because it is a feature film suitable for everyone. On the other hand, he said that the diets that are mentioned in the different parts of the film are his creation, a trait that is already part of his essence since he was in Congress until today and has been causing laughter in each of the Peruvians. .

Will Suzy’s movie surpass ‘Asu mare’?

Many Peruvians have mentioned, after seeing the trailer for ‘Suzy, a vedette in Congress’, that this film will surpass the entire ‘Asu mare’ saga, a film starring Carlos Alcántara, better known as ‘Cachín’ . Given these comments, Suzy, through her interview with La República, mentioned that “there is an audience for everything.”

On the other hand, regarding whether there will be a second installment as part of this film, Suzy Díaz commented the following: “At 60 years old, I don’t see work, I only relax. Right now, I’m leaving work. The doctor has told me : ‘Silver or long life’ And I want a long life. I already worked to live.”

