The model Suzy Cortez It has become quite a sensation in the social media for some years now and she has been in charge of demonstrating her beauty and spectacular physique, delighting locals and strangers with each of her publications.

Suzy Cortez has also been characterized as a soccer fan, mainly from Lionel Messi and he also supports both the team he plays for, PSG, as well as the Argentine National Team, as he did recently at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, even celebrating the championship with several photographs where he paid tribute to the Argentine.

The model who won the contest Miss Boom Boom In her native Brazil, she has acknowledged on different occasions that she is also a follower of Liga MX America, and on her social networks she has made notes with images with the club’s shirt and even sending messages of support.

Suzy Cortez posing in a daring photo on social networks/Photo: Instagram

on this occasion Cortez She turned on social networks by showing her spectacular figure and beauty by sharing a photo on social networks in which she posed without any clothes, doing a yoga pose stretching her body, revealing her best curves, reaching thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. where the praise did not wait in just a few hours.

Suzy Cortez He has been characterized by sharing part of his daily life and part of his work in the world of modeling on social networks, where he has also shown his love for soccer, but at all times revealing his best curves and most sensual side, delighting his followers on Instagram.