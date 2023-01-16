The model Suzy Cortez It has become quite a sensation in the social media for some years now and she has been in charge of demonstrating her beauty and spectacular physique, delighting locals and strangers with each of her publications.

Suzy Cortez has also been characterized as a soccer fan, mainly from Lionel Messi and Barcelona, ​​as well as in the different teams in which the Argentine plays, such was the case with the Argentine National Team as a step in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The model who won the contest Miss Boom Boom In her native Brazil, she has acknowledged on different occasions being a follower of Liga MX America and on her social networks she has made it known with images with the club’s shirt and even sending messages of support.

Suzy Cortez showing off her spectacular figure in networks/Photo: Instagram

on this occasion Cortez She stole the looks of her followers on social networks by showing her spectacular figure and beauty by sharing an image in which she posed reclining from a spa wearing only a white towel, revealing her best curves, reaching thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where the praise did not wait.

Suzy Cortez He has been characterized by sharing part of his daily life and part of his work in the world of modeling on social networks, where he has also shown his love for soccer and has shared part of the work he does in the gym.