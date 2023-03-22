During the convention known as La Mole, Crunchyroll revealed the cast of the Latin dubbing of suzume. This is the new film by Makoto Shinkai, creator of your nameSo expectations are pretty high. Here we share the histriones in charge of giving voice to their protagonists.

The actress Nycolle González will be in charge of interpreting the protagonist, Suzume, in the dubbing. She is joined by José Antonio Toledano in the role of Souta and Xóchitl Ugarte as Tamaki. The cast is completed by the actors Dalí González and Sofía Huerta, who will give voice to the characters Serizawa and Daijin respectively.

Along with the Latino cast, it was announced that the film will have Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German and French dubbing. It was also confirmed that This production will premiere in Mexico on April 13 and Spain on April 14. Other countries where his arrival was confirmed are Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay and Bolivia.

suzume It premiered since last November in Japan. Now we can enjoy it on this side of the world thanks to Sony Pictures and Wild Bunch International. If you’re a fan of Makoto Shinkai’s work, you might want to stay tuned so you don’t miss its premiere.

What is Suzume about?

According to the Crunchyroll synopsis Suzume is a story about the coming of age of its protagonist. This happens in various places affected by disasters within Japan. The duty of the protagonist is to close a series of doors that open the way to devastation.

Source: Crunchyroll.

Unfortunately, she was the one who caused all this by opening a mysterious door in some ruins.. That is why he embarks on a journey to avoid more disasters throughout the country. All with never-before-seen landscapes and endless challenges. Did it catch your attention?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about anime and other topics.