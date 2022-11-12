Your Name — Kimi no na wa— was a 2016 film, directed by makoto shinkai who returns with a new feature film called Suzume no Tojimari of which a new trailer was published, in addition to a music video.

As with the popular previous film, we will have the participation of Radwimps who will perform the main theme of the project again. Although it had already been revealed that they would participate in this, finally the official music video was shown: Kanatahaluka.

The video shows landscapes of Japan that are also illustrated in the film. On the other hand, he proposes to different couples in different stages of life, however, in all of them a warm feeling perseveres, which winks at the various forms of romance.

In addition, the latest trailer was released, which It shows amazing animation, in addition to the classic and energetic attitude of the protagonists. The story is set in a modern Japan with fantastic overtones, the film will be full of action and sensitivity.

The narrative will again present a love story in which the protagonists will be separated by fantastic issues, however, in the midst of tension and danger, we will be able to see a romance in a Japan that is crossed by its folklore.

Production of the film

Direction and script of the film: Makoto Shinkai

Character Designer: Masayoshi Tanaka

Animation director: Kenichi Tsuchiya.

When it premieres Suzume not Tojimari

It will arrive on November 11, 2022 in theaters in Japan.

It is the thirteenth work of the famous director Makoto Shinkai who directed prestigious titles such as Your Name, Weathering with You, the Garden of Words, Children Who Chase Lost Voices and 5 Centimeters per Second.

