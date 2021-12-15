Suzume no Tojimari, Makoto Shinkai’s new film, will arrive in the fall season of 2022

Makoto Shinkai, director and creator of works such as Kimi no nawa, Tenki no ko Y Kotonoha no Niwa, finally announced details of Suzume no Tojimari, his next film, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Through a press conference, Makoto shinkai and his team presented the first look at this new film, which the director himself defines it as an action road movie with a modern adventure, which will seek to explore recesses not always shown of today’s Japan.

Within this movie, we will see Suzume, a teenager who will have to cross the archipelago to face The Door of Calamity, which is the cause of all the ills of Japan, thanks to the appearance of ‘a certain entity’.

Makoto Shinkai gathers his old work team

The staff of this film includes Masayoshi Tanaka, Character Designer of Tenki no Ko Y Hepburn: Sora no Aosa or Shiru Hito me, as well as Kenichi Tsuchiya, designer for Flavors of Youth Y Kimi no nawa, who this time will be animation director; already Takumi Tanji, art director at Kimi no nawa Y Hoshi wo Ou Kodomo.

Suzume no Tojimari by Makoto Shinkai to have a home release window for fall 2022. However, it has not yet been decided what the plan will be for its global premiere, which will have to go through international agreements and licenses. However, it is likely that like many other anime films during 2021, it will reach us within a short time.

