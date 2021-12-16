During a recent live stream, the much appreciated Makoto Shinkai revealed his upcoming new project to the world. It is an animated film entitled Suzume no Tojimari, whose debut in Japanese cinemas is set in the course ofautumn 2022.

Shinkai describes this film as a modern adventure story, an action movie and a road movie. The story follows Suzume, a 17-year-old girl from a quiet town in the Kyūshū who meets a young man looking for a door. They manage to find her among the ruins in the mountain, and Suzume will decide to open it. Soon, other doors begin to open across Japan, bringing disasters to the other side. The film depicts the liberation and growth of Suzume as it closes the doors that are causing the disasters.

Shinkai he will direct the film and take care of the screenplay, as well as being credited for the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka (Your Name, Weathering With You) will take care of the character design, with Kenichi Tsuchiya (Your Name, The Garden of Words) as director of animations, Takumi Tanji (Journey to Agartha) as art director. CoMix Wave Films And Story Inc. are carried over to production e TOHO to the distribution of the film.

Although no trailer is available at the moment, at least one first key visual has been proposed to us:

