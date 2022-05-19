Crunchyroll announced via a post on his page Facebook that the distribution in the rest of the world of the new film by Makoto Shinkai (YOUR NAME, Weathering With You) by title Suzume no Tajimari it will take place on the streaming platform early next year. The title that the film will have outside of Japan is still unreleased, and on the website of Crunchyroll there is a synopsis with some small previews inherent to the plot and the protagonist Suzume.

As previously announced, this seventh feature film curated by the author will debut in Japan on November 11, 2022, and the project includes key figures from the films of Shinkai such as Masayoshi Tanaka (character designer) e Kenichi Tsuchiya (animation director).

In case you haven’t seen the trailer yet, we leave it below. Good vision!

Suzume no Tajimari – Trailer

Crunchyroll will distribute the film in North America, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute it in Latin America, South America, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa and parts of Europe. Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures and Wild Bunch International will distribute the film in the French and German-speaking regions of Europe. Suzume no Tojimari is described like this: On the other side of the, there was time in all its entirety “Suzume no Tojimari” is the coming-of-age story about 17-year-old protagonist Suzume, set in various disaster-studded locations across Japan where she must close the doors that wreak havoc. Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet city in Kyushu (a place located in southwestern Japan) when she meets a young man who tells her: “I’m looking for a door”. What Suzume finds is a single worn door located in the middle of the ruins, as if protected from the catastrophe that befell the place. Apparently drawn to her power, Suzume reaches for the doorknob … doors begin to open all over Japan, wreaking havoc on anyone in their vicinity. Suzume must close these portals to prevent more disasters. The stars, then the sunset and finally the daytime sky. In this realm, it is as if all time is merged together in the sky … Scenarios never seen before, meetings and farewells… a myriad of challenges await you on your journey. Despite all her obstacles on her way, Suzume’s adventure shines a ray of hope on all the difficulties we face, against all the most difficult roads made of anxiety and constraint that make up daily life. This story of doors that close and connect our past to our present and future will leave an indelible mark on our hearts. Dragged towards these mysterious doors, Suzume’s journey is about to begin. Shinkai announced the film on December 15, 2021, and will be released in Japan on November 11, 2022. Shinkai will direct the film and write the screenplay, Masayoshi Tanaka will sign the character design, Kenichi Tsuchiya will be the director of animation, Takumi Tanji the artistic director and the title will be animated by CoMix Wave Films. Suzume no Tojimari is the thirteenth film directed by Shinkai, after Weathering with You in 2019, which won the “Animation of the Year” award at the 43rd Japan Academy Film Awards. Shinkai won the “Director of the Year” award for his 2016 film, Your Name., at the 40th Japan Academy Film Awards. Its success made it the third most viewed Japanese animated film in the world. Among Shinkai’s previous works we find The Garden of Words, Children Who Chase Lost Voices And 5 Centimeters per Second.

