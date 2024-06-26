Dynit announced the home video edition of Suzumethe latest film of Makoto Shinkai seen at the cinema in April 2023. This home video edition Blu-ray + DVD will be limited and upon reservation, will be available from October 30thwith pre-orders available until July 12th.

Inside we will find over two hours of special content, an exclusive gadget and the soundtrack CD. More details are available below the video message of Makoto Shinkai which we include below.

Makoto Shinkai introduces Suzume

Released October 30, 2024 – ORDERS CLOSE: 12 JULY 2024 (ATTENTION: THE PRINT RUN WILL BE CALIBRATED ON THE BASIS OF THE ORDERS RECEIVED, WE THEREFORE RECOMMEND YOU HURRY TO BOOK) AN UNMISSABLE EDITION OF MAKOTO SHINKAI’S LATEST MASTERPIECE

OVER 2 HOURS OF SPECIAL CONTENT! INCLUDES EXCLUSIVE GADGETS AND SOUNDTRACK CD. Young Suzume’s journey begins when she meets a boy looking for a mysterious door. Following him, she Suzume manages to find one and takes the knob. Doors open across Japan, unleashing destruction. Now it’s up to Suzume to close them to avoid further disasters. On the other side of the door… there was time in its entirety. Contains: Soundtrack CD

Booklet 100 pages (Interviews, insights and much more)

Artbook 60 pages

Mini Standees

3 Cinema Posters

4 Exclusive postcards

Stickers

Special contents: Bonus disc (over 2 hours of special features): Filmography of Makoto Shinkai

Documentary on the production

“Behind The Door” special with Makoto Shinkai

“In Front The Door” special with Makoto Shinkai, Nanoka Hara and Hokuto Matsumura

“Open The Door” special on the production

“Music Door” with Makoto Shinkai, Yojiro Noda and Kazuma Jinmai

Final scene, “Tadaima” version

Original promos & trailers

D-Trailers STAFF Direction & Screenplay: Makoto Shinkai

Character Design: Masayoshi Tanaka

Animation Direction: Kenichi Tsuchiya

Artistic director: Takumi Tanji

Photography director: Ryosuke Tsuda

Assembly: Makoto Shinkai

Director of Music: Kazuki Yamaguchi

Executive producer: Yoshihiro Furusawa

A production: Aniplex, CoMix Wave Films, East Japan Marketing & Communications, Inc., Kadokawa, Lawson Group, Story Inc., TOHO, voque ting

CAST Suzume: Chiara Fabiano

Sota: Manuel Meli

Tamaki: Francesca Manicone

Minoru: Edoardo Stoppacciaro

Tsubame: Lucrezia Marricchi

Tomoya: Emanuele Ruzza

Rumi: Eleonora Reti BLURAY EDITION: Video: MPEG4-AVC / 1080p / 1.78:1 / BD50G

MPEG4-AVC / 1080p / 1.78:1 / BD50G Audio: Italian DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1ch, Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1ch

Italian DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1ch, Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1ch Subtitles: Italian (Dialogues and signs)

Italian (Dialogues and signs) Duration: 122 minutes (excluding extras) DVD EDITION: Video: MPEG2-PAL / 16:9 anamorphic / Widescreen / DVD9

MPEG2-PAL / 16:9 anamorphic / Widescreen / DVD9 Audio: Italian Dolby Digital 5.1ch, Japanese Dolby Digital 5.1ch

Italian Dolby Digital 5.1ch, Japanese Dolby Digital 5.1ch Subtitles: Italian (Dialogues and signs)

Italian (Dialogues and signs) Duration: 122 minutes (excluding extras) © 2022 “Suzume” Film Partners Licensed by Crunchyroll, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Edition by Dynit Srl. All rights reserved.

Source: Dynit