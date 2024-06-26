Dynit announced the home video edition of Suzumethe latest film of Makoto Shinkai seen at the cinema in April 2023. This home video edition Blu-ray + DVD will be limited and upon reservation, will be available from October 30thwith pre-orders available until July 12th.
Inside we will find over two hours of special content, an exclusive gadget and the soundtrack CD. More details are available below the video message of Makoto Shinkai which we include below.
Makoto Shinkai introduces Suzume
Released October 30, 2024 – ORDERS CLOSE: 12 JULY 2024
(ATTENTION: THE PRINT RUN WILL BE CALIBRATED ON THE BASIS OF THE ORDERS RECEIVED, WE THEREFORE RECOMMEND YOU HURRY TO BOOK)
AN UNMISSABLE EDITION OF MAKOTO SHINKAI’S LATEST MASTERPIECE
OVER 2 HOURS OF SPECIAL CONTENT! INCLUDES EXCLUSIVE GADGETS AND SOUNDTRACK CD.
Young Suzume’s journey begins when she meets a boy looking for a mysterious door. Following him, she Suzume manages to find one and takes the knob. Doors open across Japan, unleashing destruction. Now it’s up to Suzume to close them to avoid further disasters.
On the other side of the door… there was time in its entirety.
Contains:
Soundtrack CD
Booklet 100 pages (Interviews, insights and much more)
Artbook 60 pages
Mini Standees
3 Cinema Posters
4 Exclusive postcards
Stickers
Special contents:
- Bonus disc (over 2 hours of special features):
Filmography of Makoto Shinkai
Documentary on the production
“Behind The Door” special with Makoto Shinkai
“In Front The Door” special with Makoto Shinkai, Nanoka Hara and Hokuto Matsumura
“Open The Door” special on the production
“Music Door” with Makoto Shinkai, Yojiro Noda and Kazuma Jinmai
Final scene, “Tadaima” version
Original promos & trailers
D-Trailers
STAFF
Direction & Screenplay: Makoto Shinkai
Character Design: Masayoshi Tanaka
Animation Direction: Kenichi Tsuchiya
Artistic director: Takumi Tanji
Photography director: Ryosuke Tsuda
Assembly: Makoto Shinkai
Director of Music: Kazuki Yamaguchi
Executive producer: Yoshihiro Furusawa
A production: Aniplex, CoMix Wave Films, East Japan Marketing & Communications, Inc., Kadokawa, Lawson Group, Story Inc., TOHO, voque ting
CAST
Suzume: Chiara Fabiano
Sota: Manuel Meli
Tamaki: Francesca Manicone
Minoru: Edoardo Stoppacciaro
Tsubame: Lucrezia Marricchi
Tomoya: Emanuele Ruzza
Rumi: Eleonora Reti
BLURAY EDITION:
- Video: MPEG4-AVC / 1080p / 1.78:1 / BD50G
- Audio: Italian DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1ch, Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1ch
- Subtitles: Italian (Dialogues and signs)
- Duration: 122 minutes (excluding extras)
DVD EDITION:
- Video: MPEG2-PAL / 16:9 anamorphic / Widescreen / DVD9
- Audio: Italian Dolby Digital 5.1ch, Japanese Dolby Digital 5.1ch
- Subtitles: Italian (Dialogues and signs)
- Duration: 122 minutes (excluding extras)
© 2022 “Suzume” Film Partners Licensed by Crunchyroll, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Edition by Dynit Srl. All rights reserved.
Source: Dynit
#SUZUME #collectors #home #video #edition #announced
Leave a Reply