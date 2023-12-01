Suzuki YORU, special series for Vitara and S-Cross | FormulaPassion

The Suzuki range expands with a new special edition. Is called YORU, and was designed by the Japanese brand specifically for the VITARA Hybrid and S-CROSS Hybrid models. An installation characterized by the combination of colors unique ones inspired by the colors of the night and various exclusive details: nothing surprising for those who know the Japanese language, given that the term YORU indicates “the moment when the night becomes darker and the moon and stars are more visible to the naked eye”.

Specific exteriors

It is no coincidence that the livery of this special edition is based on the combination of colour blue of the night for the lower portion of the sheet metal e of the silver of the Moon for the upper one regarding VITARA Hybrid, as for S-CROSS Hybrid the combination is represented by the Capri Blue metallic color and a series of contrasting elements silver-coloured, like the mirror caps and the front skid plates. What the two models have in common in this special YORU edition is the electric panoramic sunroof including blackout curtain and the 4WD AllGrip Select traction.

Hybrid engine

A look also at the engine solution, which does not change and is the same on both models: it is the engine 1.4 Boosterjet combined with the 48 volt Hybrid module, which has the role of powering a 10 kW electric motor and is capable, on its own, of developing the maximum power of 95 kW (129 HP) at 5,500 rpm and recording a peak of torque of 235 Nm constant between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm. The overview is completed by a 6-speed manual transmission and the already mentioned 4WD AllGrip Select all-wheel drivewhich provides four driving modes that the rider can select depending on the terrain to be faced: Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock.

Launch prices

We close with the prices. The Special Edition VITARA Hybrid YORU and S-CROSS Hybrid YORU are listed respectively at 31,990 and 33,990 euros. In the first launch phase, which will last until the end of this year, Suzuki is also offering the two cars with a Customer benefit of 2,500 eurosof which 1,500 Suzuki discount and 1,000 in case of exchange or scrapping: translated, Vitara YORU can be purchased for 29,490 euros, while the S-Cross YORU for 31,490 euros.