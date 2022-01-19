The new Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid will be theofficial car of the Sanremo Festival 2022, the most famous singing and musical event in Italy. The 72nd edition of the Festival will be scheduled from the first to the fifth day of February, with the usual and classic television coverage on Rai Uno, and in the traditional stage of the Ariston Theater, in the heart of the Ligurian town.

Although it is always very fashionable to denigrate the Festival, the television program is one of the most important in terms of ratings, with a following also in the Italian communities abroad. Throughout history, except for some disputed and contestable victories, several successful songs have come out from Sanremo. This is the reason why in the recording world there are few artists who give up a priori to go on stage at the Festival at least once. Suzuki took this opportunity to show the potential of its products to the general public, counting on a range of spectators that can be truly in line with its targets.

“The Sanremo event will be one of the most followed events of the television season, and will be the ideal setting for the Suzuki brand and its 100% hybrid range, led by the new S-Cross Hybrid, which will make its debut to the general public during the Festival.“, The Japanese brand said in a statement. Through this partnership with the Sanremo Festival, and thanks to the collaboration with Rai Pubblicità, Suzuki strengthens its bond with the great Italian music and demonstrates its full interest in Italy, given that it is the first European market in terms of sales. . The design of the new S-Cross Hybrid was born in Italy, in the Suzuki Style Center in Turin, one of the 4 style centers of the brand in the world and unique in Europe.