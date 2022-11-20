Dhe dear colleague converts a prehistoric LJ to an electric drive. He also has another Suzuki, hardly more recent, which can easily be used to accompany the forester’s tractor during the harvest. And then it turns out that the brand, which is known for rustic off-road vehicles without noticeable suspension travel, is not closed to progress. Partly at least, because as far as the Jimny is concerned, it has that certain nothing on board, but as a Mini-G class it has a lot of sympathy points.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The Vitara has always been responsible for the pragmatic side, down-to-earth, practical, 4.17 meters. The Japanese are now sending it to the bridge with a fully hybrid combustion engine by 2035. A 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with 102 hp and an electric motor with 32 are married. This results in 115 hp system performance and the message to the driver to find his strength in peace. A small lithium battery stores braking energy and makes electric gliding possible over short distances, more often than you might think.

In the city, the rev counter often drops to zero, and soon nobody is looking anymore. Unfortunately, starting is not as smooth as hoped, there is jerking in the beams, and performance requests on the highway lead to hectic downshifting of the automated six-speed gearbox. Slow down, slow down, then everything will fit better.









Hard plastic makes a useful effort in the Suzuki not to look too cheap. The seating position fits, there are useful shelves, a sunny glass roof, buttons without riddles and loading options without contortions. If the radio/navigation screen in the middle weren’t so small and fiddly, we’d be quite happy. The steering and chassis aren’t of a sports car standard, but it’s over at 180 km/h anyway, and the acceleration to a hundred, yes, there is.

The entry into the Vitara world is around 25,500 euros, as a pamperingly equipped top model with all the trimmings from the unmanageable set of decorative elements comes to 36,500 euros. A look at the account and the competition from Seat, Hyundai or Skoda falls there. Suzuki throws all-wheel drive into the balance. And sincerity. The standard consumption is 5.8 liters Super. Our test report shows 5.9 liters, blood pressure 120/80 and a priceless solid meter against Father Frost.