There Suzuki Vitara 4×4 with hybrid engine can become more agile to better tackle the most insidious off-road terrains, thanks to a greater ground clearance with the intervention of the specialist Z.Mode in the off-road sector. The appellation MUDs (mud) best identifies the nature of this car which has been raised and equipped with a specific lift kit designed to combine theroad use with that off-roadcar supplied turnkey by Z.Mode.

Suzuki Vitara 4×4 with lift

The Suzuki Vitara in version 1.4 Hybrid Cool 4WD brings the new to its debut MUD Level kits developed and approved from Z.Mode for this 4×4 SUV. It is a specific lift kit and specially designed for road and off-road use.

Suzuki Vitara Hybrid with 4×4 Z.Mode kit

The preparation is an absolute novelty of the Reggio company which represents a compromise For performance, driveability, features, dimensions, elegance and fuel consumption.

Components of the lift kit for Suzuki Vitara 4×4

The MUD kit developed by Z.Mode for the Suzuki Vitara 4×4 consists of:

– 2 rear springs reinforced with rise of +3.5cm;

– 4 shock absorbers +3.5cm;

– end of stroke buffer kit;

– thickened rear spring centering;

– caster correction kit;

– 4 16″ alloy wheels,

– 4 tyres BF Goodrich 215/70 R16 K02;

– geometry adjustments and specific convergence

– side applications in adhesive material, anti-scratch, high resistance composed of professional “3M” adhesive paper with screen printing Z.Mode edition on the left and right sides.

The lift kit costs 4,989 euros.

Suzuki Vitara 4×4 lift kit components

The 4×4 SUV equipped with the MUD Level kit retains all the features and standard equipment provided for the Suzuki Vitara in theCool setupwith 1.4 Hybrid hybrid engine.

Suzuki Vitara Hybrid with 4×4 Z.Mode kit

Price Vitara raised 4×4 with Z.Mode kit

The price of the Suzuki Vitara Hybrid 4×4 equipped with the MUD Level Z.Mode kit starts from 34,000 euros. The preparation is of course approved.

Vitara 4×4 with Z.Mode kit

In addition to buying a new Suzuki Vitara 4×4 already raised MUD Level (setup by Z.Mode) it is possible to do set up your own Vitara, with registration less than 6 months. For now on Vitaras registered for over 6 months for the moment it is not possible to approve the MUD Level kit.

MUD Level kit for Vitara Hybrid 4×4 VIDEO

If you are passionate about off road, four-wheel drive and off-road adventures, don't miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine on newsstands.

