If you own a Suzuki V-Strom, mark your calendar for the first weekend in June. Indeed, on June 3, Suzuki is organizing the third edition of V-Strom Day 2023, the official gathering dedicated to the Hamamatsu Sport Enduro Touring. This event represents a unique opportunity to spend a day immersed in beautiful landscapes and in a serene and cordial atmosphere. V-Strom Day 2023 will take place on Saturday 3 June in Umbria.

All information

The base of the event will be the Tenuta di Corbara in Orvieto, in the province of Terni, where some courses of the Suzuki V-Strom Off Road Academy will also be held this year. From there the participants will go, guided by a leader, towards magnificent landscapes and picturesque views up to Todi, where a visit to the historic center with a local guide is planned. As in past years, the route will alternate paved roads and light dirt roads. The organization has traced an evocative route, ideal for highlighting the versatility of the V-Stroms, also adapting it to motorcyclists with little off-road experience. Participants will be divided into small groups and entrusted to local expert guides of the area and to the instructors of the V-Strom Off Road Academy, riding their V-Strom 1050DE and V-STROM 800DE. The Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE and 800DE will be available for some exclusive test rides on the day before the rally, Friday 2 June, an opportunity reserved – by reservation – to those who will reach the location early to check-in early V-Strom Day.

How to register: Methods and costs

From today until May 27, it is possible to register for V-Strom Day 2023 through the dedicated Suzuki website of the event: https://moto.suzuki.it/v-strom-day/. Registration involves filling in an online form. On the same page you will also find detailed information on the day’s programme. To manage the event adequately and safely and ensure maximum support between the number of guides and participants, Suzuki has established a maximum number of 90 customer motorcycles.

An exclusive event to experience, even as a couple

On V-Strom Day 2023, all V-Strom vintages are valid from the cubic capacity or from the equipment. All models will be accepted, from the first V-Strom 1000 of 2002, up to the most recent V-Strom 1050 and V-STROM 800DE, passing through the various generations of the best-selling 650 and the agile 250. In each of these motorcycle the same DNA is present, with an indomitable spirit and the ability to indulge the desire to travel, always going to discover new places. To face V-Strom Day 2023, the bike does not need to be equipped with knobby tires and it is possible to bring a passenger with you.