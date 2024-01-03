Suzuki's SUV range is ready to expand. The Japanese car manufacturer appears to be working on two new crossoversboth to be launched on the Indian market (at least initially), and expected between 2025 and 2027: Hisashi Takeuchi, CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, opened up to this hypothesis, admitting that the company does not have enough SUVs in its local range and that they are still there gaps which could be filled by offering something new both at the top and bottom of the line-up.

Two new SUVs

In fact, it seems that Suzuki is working on a new SUV smaller than 4 meters and on a larger seven-seater solution. Little is known about these new models today: the smaller one, codenamed Y43, could arrive in 2026 or 2027 as a new crossover entry-level in the local range with an affordable price, while the larger one is codenamed Y17, will debut in 2025 with a hybrid powertrain option and will be characterizedaccording to the latest rumors, by an elongated bodywork, an extra row of seats and a larger trunk.

In India between 2025 and 2027

“If a customer wants larger SUVs, we will have to be able to meet his needs – commented CEO Takeuchi to Autocar India – I think some SUVs will also come in the small car segment in the future. Our crossover game it will become much broader“. In short, clear signs of an expansion of the SUV range. First global stop: India.