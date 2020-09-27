Suzuki Motors is preparing to introduce a new generation model of its 3 popular models. It includes the company’s 3 popular cars Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Suzuki Alto and Suzuki WagonR hatchback. This news has been revealed earlier, but now the timeline of global launch of these cars has also been revealed.The company may launch a new avatar of its popular car, the Vitara Brezza, in January 2021. In the new Vitara, the company will use the Global C platform. This platform has been made in the Indian version of Vitara. In Japan, this car will be launched with 1.4 liter inline 4 boosterjet petrol engine. This engine will generate 130hp power and 253Nm torque. This will be the 5th generation model of this car.

Alto’s 9th Generation Model

The new Alto model will be its 9th generation model model. This is the company’s oldest car in India. The company may premiere the new generation model of this car in December 2020. It is reported that the company is also preparing to bring a more sporty looking model of the car next year which can be launched in October 2021. No details about the India launch of these two cars have been revealed yet.

Waiting for new WagonR too

Apart from Alto and Vitara, the company is also bringing new WagonR. More details about the new WagonR have not been revealed yet. Recently, a 7-seater version of WagonR was also spotted in India during testing. The concept of the 7-seater model of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR was introduced at a motor show in Indonesia in 2013. After this, there was no news about this unique model. A testing model has recently been spotted on the Gurugram-Delhi Expressway, indicating that Maruti is working on a 7-seat WagonR.