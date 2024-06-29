For Suzuki too, the moment of launch is approaching first electric car. The Japanese brand waited a long time before definitively throwing itself into the era of total electrification, but now it seems to have decided once and for all. And to make room for its first electric car (others will clearly follow in the future) Suzuki is preparing to eliminate from its range several ICE models such as Ignis, Jimny LCV, Swace and Swift Sport.

From thermal to electric

A gradual elimination, which will take place over the next few months, and which has currently been reported to the British market. “The farewell of these models will make room for electric vehicles and it will allow us to compete in a period where our ratio of selling hybrid versus electric products will drive our business – commented the director of Suzuki UK, Dale Wyatt, to Autocar – We will exit the ICE era by focusing on SUVs and the new Swift, then starting from the second half of 2025 we will start a period of growth in electric vehicles”.

Suzuki’s strategy

A strategy that we can define as inevitable, also because in Great Britain manufacturers will in fact be forced to sell a growing percentage of electric vehicles in the next decade: we are talking about 22% in the current year, rising to 28% in 2025 and ‘80% in 2030. Not only that: for every ICE car sold above the permitted proportion, the manufacturers themselves will in fact face a fine of 15,000 pounds.

Towards the first EV

When will the above models finally leave showrooms? Probably before early next year if dealer stocks run out. If these rumours are true, the only petrol-engined cars left in the Japanese brand’s British range will be the Swift, Vitara, S-Cross and Across. Next, the focus will be on the first electric car from the Japanese brand: the eVX concept had anticipated that it will be a car that in terms of size will be placed between the S-Cross and the Vitara, which will be equipped with a 60 kWh battery and will guarantee a range of 550km.