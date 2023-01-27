Suzuki confirms its presence at Motor Bike Expo, one of the main exhibitions dedicated to the world of motorcycles. The Hamamatsu-based company will bring some of its main innovations to the two-wheeler exhibition scheduled in the pavilions from 27 to 29 January, with the models that were previewed at EICMA. There will be, for example, the V-Strom 800DE, or the GSX-8S street fighter.

Both models are powered by the 776 cc parallel twin engine, with 270° crank mechanism and patented system Suzuki Cross Balancer to reduce vibrations. In both cases, this unit develops a torque of 78 Nm, while the maximum power varies slightly depending on the setup, settling at 83 HP for the GSX-8S and 84.3 HP for the V-Strom 800DE. At the Motor Bike Expo, Suzuki exhibits the Hayabusa GP Edition. This surprising version dresses the Japanese Ultimate Sport Bike in a livery inspired by the colors of the GSX-RRs fielded by Team Ecstar in the MotoGP World Championship and mounts an Akrapovic approved double exhaust terminal (slip-on) in titanium. An iconic Suzuki is also on the stand Jimny in Team Suzuki Ecstar livery; the Suzuki Corporate corner will be completed by a DF350A outboard engine, exhibited in the Cut Engine version, an iconic engine equipped with a double counter-rotating propeller system, which testifies to the high level of technology and power achieved by Suzuki in outboard engines.