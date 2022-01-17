The funds raised by Suzuki Italy for the Green Friday project, an initiative that provided for the devolution of 0.5% of the Auto, Motorcycle and Marine turnover obtained on the occasion of Black Friday to purchase trees. The commitment was made just on the sidelines of the National Tree Day last November 21 for the municipality of Turin but thanks to the adhesion of over 200 dealers throughout Italy, the project was extended to the reference territories, with the shows- room who have planted at least one Japanese cherry tree in a local park.

Overall, therefore, Suzuki and his network will create an ideal diffused forest, bringing the colors of Japanese vegetation and a breath of fresh air to many cities. The positive effect on air quality will be added, in spring, to the extraordinary spectacle given by the pink flowering of the cherry trees. This striking phenomenon is considered a very important event in Japan and is celebrated with the hanami, an almost ritual contemplation of this wonder of nature, which for Suzuki holds an even deeper value. When looked at in its uniqueness, the cherry blossom is beautiful, but not as grand as an entire cherry blossom tree. This means that the same results cannot be achieved alone as a team, a principle dear to Japanese culture and in particular to Suzuki’s sporting and business history. The Japanese cherry trees, the famous sakura, which are destined for the municipality of Turin will be planted by next March.