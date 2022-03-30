Suzuki will support the SkyDrive company in the production and development of VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft.

SkyDrive is already well advanced in the development of a single-seat aircraft, but the plan is to develop a two-seat machine for private use in the coming years. These devices would be on the market within less than three years.

Suzuki’s stake in the project includes not only R&D and production, but also the development of overseas markets, with an initial focus on India. SkyDrive has already stepped up the pressure to deliver as the company announced to the world that the products will be on display at the 2025 World’s Fair in Osaka, Japan, where SkyDrive will provide an air taxi for visitors.

The VTOL aircraft you can see in the video below is a first version of a one-person electrically powered test aircraft. The final aircraft – which should be ready in 2025 – will be a two-seater with a maximum flight altitude of 500 meters, a top speed of 60 km/h and a range of 20 to 30 minutes.