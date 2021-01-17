W.hen two do the same thing, the same thing can come out. Almost three years ago, the Japanese manufacturers Toyota and Suzuki agreed on a cooperation that should bring advantages for both sides: Toyota is reaping the competence in the small car segment from Suzuki and, conversely, bringing larger models and experience in electrification. The marriage has meanwhile also resulted in common children in Europe: the first model with a foreign branding was the SUV Suzuki Across, which, apart from a few optical modifications at the front, corresponds to the RAV 4 from Toyota. And now there is the Suzuki Swace, a compact station wagon that, apart from a small rhinoplasty, is a twin of the Toyota Corolla Hybrid Touring Sport.

For those who like it simple: There are practically no extra extras for this Toyozuki, at a low basic price of around 31,350 euros it is fully equipped with an army of assistants, for example for parking, lane tracking and emergency braking, only a GPS is missing. The exterior is pleasing to most viewers, the hook-shaped lights – they remind older people of the Frogs when they attack the Orion spaceship – are primarily independent.

The car is long (4.66 meters), wide (2.01 meters) and flat (1.46 meters). The same applies to the trunk, which has a capacity of 600 to 1600 liters. Inside everything looks dignified and of high quality, the dashboard is padded, the seating position is good, there is even an electrically adjustable lumbar support, but the window area is relatively small. The handling is not a mystery, at no point does the Suzuki attempt to hide the fact that it is a Toyota. At the front, people with a crown height of 185 centimeters sit well, at the back it starts to get tight above their heads.









The interesting thing about the Swace is its drive, it is a gasoline engine with a displacement of 1.8 liters and 98 hp (72 kW), which drives the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and is supported by an electric motor made up of a battery feeds with an energy content of 1.3 kWh. It is only charged by the petrol engine and recuperation. Both engines together produce a system output of 122 hp (90 kW). That sounds like dynamic, but in conjunction with almost 1.5 tons of curb weight, it leads to just sufficient performance. Our test car did not quite reach the promised 180 km / h top speed, from 160 it gets tough. You have to get used to the rubber band effect of the CVT, it acts like a slipping clutch, but doesn’t bother you at a constant speed. After all, you are often faster than expected because of the gentle acceleration. The chassis is quite comfortable and tuned without blame.

The driver has no influence on charging and discharging the battery; the car does it as it sees fit and ensures that there is always some reserve available for acceleration scenarios. The start mode is called “Normal” at Suzuki, the non-normal modes Sport and Eco are only noticeable in subtle differences. But there is a button called EV that in theory allows the battery to be run empty using an electric motor. This works for a few kilometers and up to around 35 km / h, if at all, because the Swace often refused to switch to electric operation without giving a reason. This is a gimmick, the car does it anyway when it starts and whenever it thinks it’s appropriate, the driver can admire the drivetrain’s play on the large display. In this respect, the consumption is interesting. We reached a minimum of 4.9 liters, more than 7.6 is hardly manageable for people with a brain, it levels off a little more than 6 liters per 100 kilometers. This is a good figure for such a heavy car, but not sensational.

We think the Swace is an inexpensive offer for people who are looking for a technically sophisticated station wagon for the family. You should try out beforehand whether the gearbox suits you.