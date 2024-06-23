Suzuki stands out in the Italian automotive scene for its concrete commitment to reduce CO2 emissions harmful to the environment. According to Dataforce data based on the registers of the Ministry of Transport, in fact, the average CO2 emissions of Suzukis registered in our country since the beginning of the year are 118.1 g/kmsignificantly lower than the market average which stands at 122.5 g/km.

Suzuki and the reduction of emissions

This result is the result of the strategic approach of the Japanese giant, which since 2016 has focused decisively on the hybridization of its range. Thanks to Suzuki Hybrid technologywithout the need for charging, all the models of the Japanese car manufacturer are now hybrids, covering all market segments with hybrid solutions from 12 to 355 Volt. A choice that allows you to maximize efficiency, driving pleasure and performance on the one hand, and keep compact and lightweight vehicles alive on the other.

Winning strategy in Italy

But Suzuki’s commitment goes beyond the simple adoption of hybrid technologies. The entire construction strategy of the brand, inspired by the “Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi” principles, translatable as “more compact, fewer, lighter, more contained, more beautiful”, aims to reduce the environmental impact at every stage of the life cycle of its vehicles, from production to final disposal. A convincing approach which also allows all models in the 100% hybrid range to benefit from government incentives for the purchase of low CO2 emission cars.