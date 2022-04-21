It could be a good time for lovers of Suzuki motorcycles. In fact in the coming weeks the official dealers they will overestimate the used swap by 1,000 euros to switch to GSX-S1000 and to any model of the family V-Stromin both displacements in the catalog, 650 and 1050. In the latter case, among other things, the customer will also receive the automatic extension of the warranty from two to four years as a gift.

Until May 31, who will sign a contract for one GSX-S1000 you will be able to take advantage of an overvaluation of 1,000 Euros on any used used in trade-in. The offer is valid for all three available colors, Miami Blue, Berlin Gray and Dubai Black, but not for the special series with the Yoshimura SERT Motul and GP liveries. The GSX-S1000, a maxi naked, is equipped with a four-cylinder engine, 152 HP, set in an aluminum frame. On the other hand, the same material with which the swingarm is made. The chassis of the GSX-S1000 is completed by a fully adjustable fork.

The same overvaluation of 1,000 Euros is also guaranteed by the dealers on exchanges made to buy one by the end of May V-Strom 650, a sort of medium all-rounder, suitable both for lovers of tourism on two wheels and for those who use the bike for small daily trips. Without any distinction in terms of color, the promotion concerns both the elegant specimens in standard set-up, equipped with alloy wheels, and those in the sportier XT variant, which are fitted with spoked wheels. Thanks to Suzuki Dual Spark and Dual Throttle Valve technologies, the 71 hp twin-cylinder engine combines full delivery right from low revs with very low emissions and fuel consumption, with average mileage of 25 km / liter.

By choosing instead the V-Strom 1050XT and 1050XT Pro (i.e. the version equipped with aluminum sump guard, high engine guard bars, aluminum side bags and oversized and adjustable footrests), until next June 30th those who sign a contract will get 1,000 Euros of overvaluation and will receive a free two-year extra warranty, including of the roadside assistance service. The bikes are equipped with a double-beam aluminum frame, fully adjustable suspension and spoked rims with tubeless tires, which allow you to take advantage of the over 107 hp of the twin cylinder engine.