Japan’s car company Suzuki has started working on the Next Generation Alto and Vitara SUV for the domestic market. The current model was introduced in December 2014 and is already 6 years old in Japan. The report of BestCarWeb claimed that Next Generation Suzuki Alto will be based on a lightweight platform. The ninth-generation Suzuki Alto will have a new R06D type engine, this 658cc engine will generate 48bhp of power.Apart from this, the company is also working on a sporty version of the Alto hatchback, to be introduced in October 2021. The Next Generation Suzuki Alto Sport model will have a turbocharged engine. Also, it will come with new interior and exterior. It will offer a sporty driving experience. The current R06A type engine will be repaired for the new turbocharged R06D type engine. This turbocharged engine will have a separate bore and longer stroke.

Also preparing for the next generation Vitara SUV.

Also preparing for the next generation Vitara SUV



Apart from the new Alto, Suzuki will also bring the next generation Vitara SUV (Escudo in Japan) by January 2021. According to the report, the new model will be introduced in October 2020. It will feature a 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid system. Apart from this, the SUV will also come with a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. In addition, there are reports of Maruti Suzuki working on a new entry-level car, which could replace the current Alto in India. This new model can be launched in 2021.

The India-specific next-generation Alto may be based on the HEARTECT platform. The Next Generation Maruti Suzuki Alto can be based on a 796cc, 3 cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which will generate 48bhp power and 69Nm peak torque. The new Alto 5 Speed ​​can come in manual and AMT transmission.