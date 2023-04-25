2.3 tons of waste removed, some of which is bulky and various special waste: this is the result of “Save the Green“, the initiative with which Suzuki also in this 2023 celebrated World Earth Day which was celebrated last Saturday 22 April. As it has been going on for eleven years now with the “Save the Green” initiative, this year too the Italian division of the Japanese company has proposed to its employees and Suzuki dealers throughout the country to devote themselves to the reclamation of a polluted and neglected green area as a small contribution to the protection of the environment.

An extraordinary result

As Suzuki itself recounts in an official note, this year the industrial area where the Italian headquarters of the brand is located was chosen for the waste remediation: a total of over 70 volunteers from the company and another 30 belonging to nearby companies took part, who with gloves and telescopic pliers scoured an area of ​​about one square kilometre, collecting abandoned materials of all kinds.

Leading dealerships

As mentioned, the initiative was launched by Suzuki for the first time in 2012: since then, and already counting the good things done in the 2023 edition, the Italian employees of the Japanese brand have removed over 55 tons of waste from the environment . Protagonist not only the Italian branch of the brand: also the 248 Suzuki dealerships located throughout the national territory have in fact wanted to make their own contribution by carrying out similar initiatives to protect the environment, thus contributing to the reclamation of areas near their offices.

Commitment to the environment

“Suzuki has always been attentive to issues related to ecology and the ‘Save the Green’ project integrates perfectly with other activities in favor of the environment – explains the company – The Hamamatsu house is committed in many ways to improve the balance between environment and mobility, proposing car, motorcycle and outboard engine products designed and built not only for the well-being of their users, but also for that of the planet and future generations. Suzuki is aware of the difficulty and challenge she is facing but she is convinced that even individual commitment and positive actions can be transformed into shared habits for the well-being of our planet”.