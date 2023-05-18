ADoing right to all people is an art that nobody can do, as the saying goes. Suzuki is still trying with the full hybrid version of the S-Cross. This car wants to be many things at the same time. A practical compact SUV for the city, big enough for the occasional small family vacation, while being ecological without the reputation of the nerd, and also capable of off-road use if the worst comes to the worst. The sunroof, which is standard in the Comfort+ equipment line, should also create a convertible feeling. And, oh yes, dear money, 39,000 euros are almost a special offer these days.

It comes as it must, when someone wants too much but lacks talent. The S-Cross is most likely to meet its own demands in the city, which starts with the 360-degree panning of the outside cameras before parking, which not only helps full posts. Smooth but not insensitive steering makes maneuvering easier, and the relatively low weight of 1.4 tons also contributes.



Not too mud: Off the beaten track, the Suzuki S-Cross is not at a loss

Image: Johannes Winterhagen



Already on the first few meters it is noticeable that the 25-kilowatt electric motor is dependent on the neighboring 1.5-liter petrol engine in almost all situations, even combined they only have 115 horsepower. All the regular yelping doesn’t help, it’s not enough. Especially when the S-Cross struggles beyond the recommended highway speed. After a long start, 170 km/h are reached, and in order to maintain that, you have to switch down again and again. Consumption, of course, increases to almost ten liters during the chase, six liters with practiced restraint. Over the entire test period, 7.5 liters flowed out of the tank for every 100 kilometers covered, and the question remains as to what the whole electrification will bring.

A short excursion on a muddy forest path with the differential locked ended without injuries, as the brand’s famous four-wheel drive genes shine through. It could probably be more. In the interior, however, the dilemma continues. Everything imaginable is on board as standard, but what we found most entertaining about the infotainment was that the beeline to the destination was constantly displayed on the map. At best, the sound is sufficient for simple pop songs. Compromises everywhere, the S-Cross is one, but it drives, and for little money.