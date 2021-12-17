Suzuki announced the arrival of the new one in dealerships S-Cross Hybrid, with front or all-wheel drive Allgrip and possible choice between manual or automatic transmission. The Hamamatsu SUV, the design of which was made in Italy at the Suzuki Style Center in Robassomero in the province of Turin, it can also be booked online through the Suzuki Smart Buy web store.

After the official launch on November 25th, and the online presale of the 1.4 Starview AT 4 × 4 version, the sales prices prepared by Suzuki are now known in detail. The price list of the S-Cross Hybrid starts at 28,890 Euros and until the end of 2021 the launch price will also be available, in the Top + version, at 25,890 euros (in case of exchange and scrapping). The official S-Cross Hybrid price list starts at 28,890 Euros for the Top + 2WD MT version and reaches, with a gap of 2,300 Euros, to 33,690 Euros for the Starview 4WD AT version. The difference between the front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions is 2,500 Euros.

The car is available in eight colors. The metallic colors in the catalog are seven from the new Oslo Gray to Dubai Black, Grand Canyon Orange, Arctic White, Seville Red, Capri Blue and New York Silver. The only pastel color is Santorini White. The only option is the metallic paint, at a cost of 650 Euros. There will be two productions: Top + is only offered with manual gearbox, which can be ordered in both the 2WD and all-wheel drive versions; Starview is offered only with automatic transmission that can be ordered both 2WD and 4 × 4 Allgrip.

The standard equipment of the S-Cross Hybrid includes several level 2 autonomous driving systems, such as lane departure warning and lane keeping, driver attention monitoring, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beam , monitoring of blind spots and assistance for hill starts. The entire range is also equipped with a 48V hybrid propulsion system. The thermal part features a 1.4 turbo Boosterjet engine, characterized by a low inertia turbine, electrically controlled variable valve timing and a high compression ratio. This unit is flanked by a 10 kW electric motor which ensures the SUV an increase in overall torque and a systematic increase in the transitional phases. The maximum power is 129 HP, while the maximum torque is 235 Nm, constant between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm.

Suzuki offers the hybrid S-Cross with a six-speed manual gearbox or, alternatively, an automatic gearbox with a six-speed torque converter. At the transmission level, you can choose between front-wheel drive and 4 × 4 Allgrip Select. The latter is electronically controlled, with a drive shaft on the rear axle. The torque is transmitted through an electronically controlled hydraulic joint, which the rider can take advantage of by choosing – using the selector on the central tunnel – between four different modes: Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock.