Suzuki has decided to make the summer of two-wheel enthusiasts even more attractive with the initiative RidePlus. This is a promotion that allows access to exclusive benefits for the purchase of two top models, namely the GSX-S1000GT and the V-Strom 1050DE. Concretely, it is a bonus of 800 euros available until the end of September and usable both for an immediate over-evaluation of second-hand cars and for the purchase of accessories, clothing, spare parts and maintenance services.

How many advantages

And that’s not all, because the Japanese manufacturer also offers the possibility of buying these two bikes with zero interest financing Suzuki NOW!: this option allows you to spread the payment over time without adding interest, thus making the purchase even more convenient. The overview is completed by the innovative purchase formula called WAY2RIDE, thanks to which customers can customize their financing plan according to their needs, choosing the duration of the contract and the most suitable monthly payment. And finally Suzuki has extended the warranty up to 4 years on all models with engine capacity above 300 cc thanks to the initiative “Suzuki 4U Warranty“.

The GSX-S1000GT…

The GSX-S1000GT represents the benchmark in the motorcycle segment Grand Tourers. Equipped with a powerful engine and a sporty chassis, this bike guarantees excellent performance and maximum comfort during the long trips. Thanks to its elegant design and high quality equipment, the GSX-S1000GT is the ideal companion for those who love to discover new horizons on the road.

…and the V-Strom 1050DE

On the other side is the V-Strom 1050DE, an authentic one Sports Enduro Tourer which stands out for its versatility. Thanks to its powerful engine and its ability to tackle both asphalt and the most demanding terrains, the V-Strom 1050DE is the perfect choice for adventurers who love to explore new trails and test their off-road skills.