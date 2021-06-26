The Japanese Tatsuki Suzuki remains at the top of the combined standings after the Moto3 FP3: the Honda rider leads in front of Binder jr and Foggia. In the final, a crash of four riders after having already taken the checkered flag
Tatsuki Suzuki is still the fastest in the combined Moto3 standings, ahead of Darryn Binder and Dennis Foggia: the Italian was the best in the third session. But the most sensational episode occurred in the final session, with a crash for four riders: Ryusei Yamanaka, Stefano Nepa, Riccardo Rossi and Pedro Acosta. It seems that only Nepa had not already taken the checkered flag, but the others also continued to pull and overtake, putting everyone’s safety at risk. Everyone except Rossi got up immediately or almost, the Ligurian was rescued by the doctors on the track and got back on his feet shortly after, complaining of severe back pain. The race direction could take measures regarding the drivers’ behavior.
other unforeseen events
–
At the start there was another disciplinary measure taken by the referees: the announcement of the penalty for Romano Fenati and Adrian Fernandez, who will have to serve a double long lap penalty in the race for mutual misconduct in FP1. Masia and Suzuki crashed at the start.
moto3, so in q2
–
From the FP directly into Q2: Suzuki (Honda), D. Binder (Honda), Foggia (Honda), Fenati (Husqvarna), Migno (Honda), Garcia (GasGas), Rodrigo (Honda), McPhee (Honda), Oncu (Ktm), Bartolini (Ktm), Antonelli (Ktm), Alcoba (Honda), Toba (Ktm) and Acosta (Ktm).
June 26, 2021 (change June 26, 2021 | 10:17)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
Leave a Reply