Tatsuki Suzuki is still the fastest in the combined Moto3 standings, ahead of Darryn Binder and Dennis Foggia: the Italian was the best in the third session. But the most sensational episode occurred in the final session, with a crash for four riders: Ryusei Yamanaka, Stefano Nepa, Riccardo Rossi and Pedro Acosta. It seems that only Nepa had not already taken the checkered flag, but the others also continued to pull and overtake, putting everyone’s safety at risk. Everyone except Rossi got up immediately or almost, the Ligurian was rescued by the doctors on the track and got back on his feet shortly after, complaining of severe back pain. The race direction could take measures regarding the drivers’ behavior.