The third act of the Suzuki Rally Cup took place on the roads of the Madonie at the Targa Florio n.106. To win the appointment signed by Suzuki Italia and included in the races of the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco Championship were Igor Iani and Nicola Puliani on the Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid who finished with an overall time of 1: 00’25.6.

Yes, from the first bars on Friday on the television test “Nino Vaccarella”, the Under crew closed with six tenths of a second ahead of Fichera and left Stefano Martinelli more detached at 7 ”. And from that moment on, the young Iani kept the lead until the end, managing an advantage dictated by the weather conditions which put a strain on set-up, tires and crews.

Iani, constant and always attentive to the races of his opponents, with a second time in the Power Stage, valid for the trophy and, the final sprint on the last two tests of “Targa” and “Vincenzo Florio”, celebrated in Termini Imerese with more points heavy that now place him among the most popular, for the trophy but also for the R1 Championship.

The comment of Igor Iani: “It was a complicated race for us as for all the crews but we are more than satisfied with this success. After the third place last year I am happy to be back on the podium but this time the highest one. Also from a championship point of view we have obtained important points “.

“It was not easy given the weather conditions and the awareness that at every corner it would have been easy to lose the whole race. With the team we did a great job to be able to take the race to the end and for me and my co-driver, we we believed until the end, trying not to make mistakes. Now we will face the next round in Alba, a race that last saw us winners but where we know that Giordano will play at home and we will have to do our best! “

But at the Targa Florio, the times in practice highlighted the control and driving skills of others, given the difficult weather conditions and the often treacherous and slippery surface. In particular, those of Giorgio Fichera, Matteo Giordano and Roberto Pellè true duelists for the placements of honor in this third round of the Suzuki Rally Cup.

To earn the silver square in the end was Matteo Giordano sailed here by Erica Pogliano, also on the Hybrid version. The Cuneo-based thus concluded the race at + 45”9 ‘from Iani in a convincing debut on the Sicilian tests, also obtaining the best time in the Power Stage of the trophy, the “Targa” and, thus, can hold onto the top of the trophy . Excellent performance also by Roberto Pellè as always together with Giulia Luraschi, also the first time for him on the roads of the Madonie.

The lack of knowledge of the race did not make the Trentino give up, on the contrary he took the satisfaction of a scratch on the PS8, in a constant duel with Giordano and Fichera. At the end third step of the podium for Pellè at + 1’05.2 from the top.

At the foot of the Suzuki podium Giorgio Fichera, another protagonist of this Targa Florio sailed by Ronny Celli, led a fast race with the best times in two laps on the “Tribune” test. Among the Swifts, Stefano Martinelli took care of completing the highly respectable top five, with Fabio Menchini at the notes, confirming himself again in the lead among the Racing Start cars.

Chasing him was his direct opponent Cristian Mantoet with Roberto Simioni, with his Swift RSTB 1.0, sixth overall in the race and now second among the Racing Starts. Seventh and eighth position respectively for Marcello Sterpone sailed by Giancarla Guzzi on another Hybrid and, the young Lorenzo Olivieri with Giusy Ghisoni at the notes, on another Boosterjet.

Out of the games in Sicily, the Piedmontese Alessandro Forneris together with Luigi Cavagnetto on the hybrid Suzuki forced to retire due to electrical problems with his Swift Boosterjet. Similar fate for Sergio Denaro navigated by Mattea Modenini, due to a touch in the transfer that cost him the continuation of the home race.

After this third round, the Suzuki Rally Cup will return to tread the asphalt at the Alba Rally, scheduled for June 23-26.

These are the models in detail

– Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid set up with the specifications of the National Hybrid Rally5 Technical Regulations, with epicyclic differential (Quaife), standard electronic control unit (ECU) and original six-speed gearbox.

– Suzuki Swift BoosterJet 1.0 Fiche n ° 0042 set up with the specifications of the R1 Group.

– Suzuki Swift Sport 1600 fitted with the specifications of the national R5 Group.

– Suzuki BoosterJet 1.0 (Swift / Baleno) with Racing Start specifications.

All models are light and robust, very sensitive to tuning and have characteristics that enhance the driving skills and sensitivity of the pilots and reward the most skilled crews from time to time. To even more uniform the level of performance, all the cars of the Suzuki Rally Cup will have to mount the same Toyo tires in the asphalt races.

FINAL CLASSIFICATION SUZUKI RALLY CUP TARGA FLORIO RALLY

1.Iani – Puliani (Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid) in 1: 00’25.6; 2. Giordano – Pogliano (Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid) +45.9; 3. Leather ‘- Luraschi (Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid) + 1’05.2; 4.Fichera – Celli (Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid) + 1’09.6; 5.Martinelli – Menchini (Suzuki Swift Boosterjet) + 3’13.5; 6.Mantoet – Simioni (Suzuki Swift Boosterjet) + 4’24.3; 7.Sterpone – Guzzi (Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid) + 6’04.6; 8.Olivieri – Ghisoni (Suzuki Swift Boosterjet) + 11’19.0.

SUZUKI RALLY CUP 2022 RESULTS AFTER ROUND 3

Giordano 79pt; Pellè 64pt; Iani 46pt; Martinelli 38pt; Fichera 35pt; Mantoet 24pt; Constantine 22pt; Milivinti – Iani 19pt; Sterpone 17pt; Gherardi 15pt; – Olivieri 14pt; Windy 8pt; Money – Forneris 7pt.

RACING START BoosterJet 1.0 CLASSIFICATION AFTER ROUND 3

Martinelli 53pt; Mantoet 33pt; Constantine 26pt; Milivinti 20pt; Olivieri 15pt; Windy 8 pt.

ROLL OF GOLD SUZUKI RALLY CUP

2008 Roberto Sordi; 2009 Andrea Crugnola; 2010 Milko Pini; 2011 Claudio Gubertini; 2012 Damiano Defilippi; 2013 Paolo Amorisco; 2014 Alessandro Uliana; 2015 Marco Capello; 2016 Corrado Peloso; 2017 Simone Rivia, Under 25 Giorgio Cogni; 2018 Corrado Peloso; 2019 Simone Goldoni; 2020 Andrea Scalzotto; 2021 Simone Goldoni

2022 CALENDAR SUZUKI RALLY CUP

4-5 March 45th Rally Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio | 7-10 April 69th Rallye Sanremo | 5-7 May 106th Targa Florio | 11-13 June 16th Rally of Alba | 29-31 July Rally Lana | 25-28 August 45th Rally 1000 Miglia | 6-9 October 40th Rally 2 Valleys; 11-13 November 13th Liburnian Earth