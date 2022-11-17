The 15th edition of the Suzuki Rally Cup ended in style in the eighth and final act of the Rally delle Marche. It was a season in continuous progression for the protagonists of the trophy conceived and promoted by Suzuki Italia, with the technical support of Emmetre Racing, which had the Suzuki Swift as its central reference, from the small and agile 1.0 BoosterJet to the 1.6 Sport, up to the the latest, immediately successful, Sport Hybrid version.

A journey that started with seven stages on asphalt before the last round on the dirt roads of the province of Macerata, which took place on Sunday 13 November. With the trophy already awarded to Matteo Giordano, attention was focused on the race for the prize money for second and third place, as well as the title dedicated to the Racing Start category.

The three laps on the “Dei Laghi”, “Cupramontana” and “Colognola” sections, for 54 timed kilometers around the central town of Cingoli, saw Roberto Pellé and Luca Franceschini shine on the RA5H class hybrid car, until they achieved their first victory seasonal. A well-deserved success for the driver from Trentino, one of the Hamamatsu company’s loyalists, legitimized by the best time set in six of the nine special stages tackled, including the Power Stage, in a rally dominated from the first kilometres.

“I’m really happy with this victory – says Pellé at the end of the rally – we did everything we could and our performance was also important in terms of the overall race classification. It was a good challenge with Iani and unfortunately, for just 3.5 points, we weren’t able to finish ahead of him in the general standings of the Suzuki Rally Cup. But the results we missed in the central part of the season weighed on our placement in the trophy, but it was still a splendid year ended in the best way”.

Behind him was satisfied with the place of honor Igor Iani, always navigated by Nicola Puliani on the Swift Hybrid. A decisive second place at 22.4” from Pellé, enriched by three scratches in practice, to grant the very young Ossola winner of the Under 25 category the prize up for grabs for second place overall in the cup.

The other competitors were more detached, among which however Cristian Mantoet stood out with Roberto Simioni, winner of the challenge between the Racing Starts which guaranteed him the class trophy.

The expert driver from Treviso’s eyes shone in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele in Cingoli, before climbing on the third step of the podium for the Suzuki Rally Cup, when he achieved the feat accomplished after a season of constant comeback among the Boosterjets, which ended with overtaking in the standings in this last race over direct rivals Stefano Martinelli and Fabio Menchini.

The driver from Barga finished in fifth place among the Japanese cars, second in the RS class, 40” behind Mantoet. The other youngster of the trophy, Gianandrea Gherardi, sailed by Sandro Sanesi on the Swift Sport Hybrid, entered the two Racing Start contenders.

The boy from Pisa therefore confirmed his second place for the Under 25s, behind Igor Iani, thanks to an immediately effective performance in the first gravel rally of his career.

The two Swifts in the Sport 1.6 version of Marco Longo with Roberto Riva completed the lineup that reached the finish line of the Rally delle Marche, sixth despite a 10” penalty suffered for an early start on the first special, and Sergio Denaro, seventh paired with Enzo Colombaro.

Rally delle Marche classification – Suzuki Rally Cup

1. PELLE’-FRANCESCHINI (Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid) in 43’47.2; 2. IANI-PULIANI (Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid) at 22.4; 3. MANTOET-SIMIONI (Suzuki Swift 1.0 Booster) 1’01.8; 4. GHERARDI-SANESI (Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid) at 1’11.1; 5. MARTINELLI-MENCHINI (Suzuki Swift 1.0 Booster) in 1’41.4; 6. LONGO-RIVA (Suzuki Swift 1.6 Sport) A 2’49.1; 7. DENARO-COLOMBAR (Suzuki Swift Sport) at 3.4;