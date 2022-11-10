It is the closing week for the fifteenth edition of the Suzuki Rally Cup, which will experience its eighth and final round on the dirt roads of the 15th Rally delle Marche. The race organized by PRS Group will take place on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November, valid for both the Italian Rally Terrain Championship and the Italian Cross Country Rally and Side by Side Championship.

A double support that will bring the two road series promoted and organized by Suzuki Italia back to racing side by side, given the concomitance with the last act of the Suzuki Challenge. After a season characterized by bends on asphalt, the Suzuki Swifts of the Japanese trophy will now also face the dust and the treacherous special stages around Cingoli, a town in the province of Macerata that will host the event.

There will be two days of action, the first preparatory with only the shakedown scheduled from 12.30, followed by a very intense Sunday, developed over three laps for three different timed sections. The route will be divided into 9 special stages for 54 timed kilometers, from “Dei Laghi” (8.52 km – PS1 7:12 am, PS4 10:37, PS7 14:02), to “Cupramontana” (6.04 km – PS2 at 7:54, PS5 11:19, PS8 14:44), to finish with the shorter special stage “Colognola” (4.40 km – PS3 at 8:16, PS6 11:41, PS9 15:06 ). The final arrival is scheduled from 16:00 in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, also in Cignoli.

The Rally delle Marche will offer an increased score with a coefficient of 1.2 for the competitors of the Suzuki Rally Cup. Absent the star of the season Matteo Giordano, already winner of the trophy at the Rally 1000 Miglia, the focus will be mainly on the place of honor and at the top clash for the Racing Start category.

Among the most anticipated drivers on the Swift in the various versions is the Ossola Igor Iani, with Nicola Puliani at the wheel of the Sport Hybrid, winner of the previous challenge staged in Verona in the Rally Due Valli. The talent who grew up with Suzuki has a slight advantage over the Trentino expert Roberto Pellé, this time paired with Luca Franceschini on another hybrid, still on the hunt for his first win of the season.

The other Under 25 Gianandrea Gherardi, sixth in the Cup ranking, sailed by Franco Nannetti to complete the trio of Swift Sport Hybrids, is also highly rated for the top positions. Challenge in the challenge between the swift in the previous version 1.6, with the Predazzo driver Marco Longo and Roberto Rivia who will have to contend with the Sicilian expert Segio Denaro sailed by Enzo Colombaro.

Then the final duel for the Racing Start, with the Barga driver Stefano Martinelli, together with Fabio Menchini, who will have to defend the advantage of just 3 points in the standings on Cristian Mantoet from Treviso with Roberto Simioni on the other Swift Boosterjet 1.0.

Suzuki Rally Cup standings

1 Giordano Matthew 163pt; 2. Iani Igor 113pt; 3. Pellé Roberto 102pt; 4. Fichera Giorgio 100pt; 6. Gherardi Gianandrea 65pt; 7. Costantino Danilo 64pt; 8. Martinelli Stefano 63pt; 9. Mantoet Cristian 60pt; 10. Milivinti Massimiliano 56pt; 11. Sterpone Marcello 48pt; 12. Olivieri Lorenzo 31pt; 13. Longo Marco 29pt; 14. Forneris Alessandro 21pt; 15. Money Sergio 14pt; 16. Ventoso Nicolò 8pt