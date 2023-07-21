A good 68 days have gone by since the Suzuki Rally Cup set the legendary tarmacs of the Targa Florio on fire, a period in which the wait to get back behind the wheel of Japanese cars turned into trepidation, to rekindle once again the long-awaited challenges of the Japanese single-make.

Next 21-22 July is therefore, finally, the time to return to action for the trophy from the Rising Sun, which has reached the streets of the 36th RallyLana in the fourth round of the 2023 season. Since the last time the Suzuki Swift and Baleno put their wheels on the timed trials, a lot has changed: first of all the season, with the sultry heat that could be a determining factor, but above all the number of members, which has been growing steadily since the beginning of the year.

In fact, in Biella there will be 15 crews at the start of the race, valid for the Italian Asphalt Rally Championship, with two further additions in progress: the drivers Jean Claude Vallino and Marco Longo. Being the first also under25 continues to increase the number of riders competing for the special youth classification, which will again be more than half on the Piedmontese asphalts; further confirmation of the goodness of the Suzuki Rally Cup, especially for young drivers looking for highly educational experiences.

The protagonists of the trophy

After having dominated on every Italian asphalt faced, from Sicily to Piedmont passing through Tuscany, Matteo Giordano and Manuela Siragusa are ready to be the hare again among all the crews on Suzuki. In fact, the en plein of points and victories achieved so far makes the driver from Cuneo a point of reference in terms of performance and standings, but behind him the many talented youngsters are ready to give it their all to stop the reigning winner’s advance; and he wonders if the heat could reshuffle the cards on the table.

First of all the current second in the standings and leader of the under25 standings Alessandro Forneris, who follows with Luigi Cavagnetto at a distance of 26 points, with 3 level placements in all seasonal outings. Another young driver, Sebastian Dalla Piccola co-driven by Fabio Andrian, second in the Targa 39 points behind Giordano, is preparing to attack the top, hunted down however by the more experienced Roberto Pellè who, despite his absence from the Alba Rally, finds himself, paired with Luca Franceschini, just a handful of points from the podium thanks to the Sicilian second place.

On board the Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid will also be Filippo Gelsomino, paired with Herve Navillod, and Davide Bertini navigated by Luca Vignolo. Gelsomino is currently fourth in the classification reserved for the youngest riders, and it is precisely on the Biella asphalt that he could try to conquer the category podium.

On the other hand, after the experience gained in the past season, Marcello Sterpone is also back in the cockpit with Claudia Dondarini, who has already raced on her Suzuki Swift during the year but who is making her debut in the 2023 season directly from RallyLana.

Also expected at the start are the Tiziani brothers, Davide and Paolo, on a RA5N class Suzuki Swift, as well as Mauro Rossi navigated by Giada Prione and the rookie Marco Longo paired with Roberto Riva.

Ready to defend the hard-won leadership in the BoosterJet standings are Lorenzo Oliveri and Lucrezia Viotti, first with 38 points after the first 3 rounds. Always constant over the last few months was Alice Poggio, the only one aboard a Suzuki Baleno shared again at RallyLana with Valentina Briani, who arrives in Biella third with high ambitions after the excellent Sicilian result.

On the other hand, the Milivinti brothers, Massimiliano and Marco, get on their BoosterJet in search of redemption after the zero in the last outing in Alba and after the absence at the Targa, and they will certainly give all the challengers a hard time.

With 10 points ex aequo they are chasing between Cristian Mantoet and Stefano Vitali, the first sailed by Roberto Simioni and the second by Maurizio Vitali, who will however have to watch their backs from the rookie Jean Claude Vallino, a young man ready to show his qualities paired with Sandro Sanesi, with his eyes also fixed on the under 25 classification.

The program

The 36th RallyLana, after scrutineering and shakedown in two rounds in Tollegno, will start on Friday 21st at 21.01 from Piazza Duomo, immediately offering moments of entertainment by once again proposing the long “Città di Biella” stage, one of the longest of the trophy, twenty-three kilometers of challenge with the charm of darkness.

After night reorganization in Piazza Martiri della Libertà the following day, Saturday 22 July, the 6 remaining PSs will face each other, three to be faced twice: “Bielmonte” (10.6 km), “Ailoche” (11.5 km) and “Curino” (13.3 km), for a total of 94 kilometers of timed trials.

The two days of challenges will then end at 17.00, again in Piazza Duomo in Biella, with the checkered flag and the final award ceremony.

The models in detail

– Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid equipped with the specifications of the national Hybrid Rally5 Technical Regulations, with epicyclic differential (Quaife), standard electronic control unit (ECU) and original six-speed gearbox.

– Suzuki Swift BoosterJet 1.0 Fiche n° 0042 set up with the specifications of the Rally5/R1 class.

– Suzuki Swift Sport 1600 equipped with the specifications of the National Class Ra5N.

– Suzuki BoosterJet 1.0 (Swift/Baleno) with Racing Start specifications.

All models are light and robust, very sensitive to setting up and have characteristics that enhance the driving skills and sensitivity of the pilots and reward the most skilled crews from time to time. To further standardize the level of performance, all cars in the Suzuki Rally Cup will have to mount the same Toyo tires in asphalt races.

Overall Standings for SUZUKI RALLY CUP Drivers

1. Jordan 84pt; 2. Forneris 58pt; 3. Dallapiccola 45pt; 4. Pelle 41pt; 5. Santero 28pt; 6. Olivieri 26pt; 7. Mantoet, Jasmine 21pt; 9. Poggio 16pt, 10. Martinelli 15pt;

Ranking RACING START 1.0 BoosterJet

1. Olivieri 37pt; 2. Martinelli 21pt; 3. hillock 19pt; 4. Whites 17pt; 5. Milivinti 13pt; 6. Mantoet, Vitali 10pt;

SUZUKI RALLY CUP Navigators standings

1. Syracuse 84pt; 2.Andrian 45pt; 3. Franceschini 41pt; 4. Cavagnetto 35pt; 5. Viotti 26pt; 6. Simioni 21pt; 7. Navillod 17pt 8. Zambelli, Perrin 14pt; 10. Milivinti 10pt.