The Suzuki Rally Cup does not stop, even in the height of summer. Indeed, it relaunches the challenges with the fifth of its eight seasonal events, expected this weekend on the two days of Friday 29 and Saturday 30 July in the 35th Rally Lana. This is a symbolic edition for the Biellese event, as it will rediscover the tricolor validity, in this case for the Italian Rally Asphalt Championship, after a past of great rallying passion.

The participants in the single-brand trophy signed by Suzuki Italia will also compete on the asphalts where the best interpreters of the specialty have passed, in total there will be 13 aboard the Suzuki Swift in the Sport Hybrid version, the latest evolution, in addition to the Sport 1600 and Boosterjet.

It will be an intense rally, also thanks to the expected great heat, which will be held on 7 special stages for 93.56 timed kilometers, the first in the initial evening and the remaining on Saturday, with scheduled arrival and departure in Piazza Martiri della Libertà in Biella.

The man to beat will again be Matteo Giordano, the leader of the Suzuki Rally Cup who can already boast 105 points thanks to three wins in the first four rounds. The driver from Cuneo sailed by Manuela Siragusa, clearly the best among navigators so far, on the RA5H class hybrid will not be forced to force his hand, but will have to defend himself from the attacks of rivals.

First among these is Roberto Pellé from Trentino, second in the standings but 41 points away, who, paired with Giulia Luraschi, will have to quickly redeem the rollover of the previous outing at the Alba Rally to continue his pursuit for the Suzuki title. Giorgio Fichera from Catania will also want to increase his pace, having already improved his position in the last clash in the Langhe, where he took advantage of Pellé’s injury to close behind Giordano in second. The expert Fichera, one of the long-time riders in the trophy, will now return with greater conviction, always flanked by Ronny Celli to seek his first seasonal success.

Often among the fastest on the Swift Sport Hybrid, the young Ossola Igor Iani will now have to catch up. The leader of the special Under25 classification is experiencing a fluctuating but still excellent year, with the pinnacle reached in the victory centered at the Targa Florio. In Biella, however, Iani, fifth in the general classification, must try to repeat himself to get closer to the top in view of the final sprint.

To complete the group of hybrids, three other crews already seen at work in this trophy season, two Under 25s such as Gianandrea Gherardi sailed by Mattea Modenini and Alessandro Forneris, assisted by Luigi Cavagnetto, to which is added Marcello Sterpone with Erica Riva, more crew at the first vintage in the Japanese house.

An exception from the top positions of the Suzuki Rally Cup is the experienced Barga driver Stefano Martinelli, who together with Fabio Menchini can boast the lead in the classification in the Racing Start category, as well as fourth place in the overall trophy.

The other Suzuki drivers such as Danilo Costantino sailed by Alessandro Parodi, Cristian Mantoet with Roberto Simioni, respectively in second and third place in the Racing Start, will try to counter him, especially as regards the RSTB 1.0 class. Then the young Valtellina brothers Massimiliano and Marco Milivinti, as well as Lorenzo Olivieri and Daniele Gaia always present this year at the start of the Rally Cup.

The two-wheel drive fleet of Hamamatsu is completed by the Swift Sport 1.6 of the RA5N class with Marco Longo at the wheel and Roberto Riva at the notes.

The tests of the Rally Lana

Friday 29 July | PS1 “City of Biella” (23.55 km at 21.23)

Saturday 30 July | “Bielmonte” (10.40 km – SS2 8:38 am, SS5 14:32), “Ailoche” (11.50 km, SS3 9:36 am, SS6 15:30), “Curino” (13.15 km – PS4 10:12, PS7 16:06)