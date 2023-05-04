After just two weeks off from racing, the Suzuki Rally Cup is back this weekend, the trophy dedicated to Suzuki rallying that accompanies the Sparco Italian Absolute Rally Championship around the country.

The competition reserved for the R1 category Swift and Baleno models lands in Sicily, ready to put on a show on the track of the 107th Targa Florio, the oldest race in the world that takes place on the legendary asphalt of the Madonie Circuit. For over 95km of special stages, 9 yellow and blue crews will collide aiming for victory, with the challenges left pending after Alba ready to ignite from the first corners.

Expected at the Sicilian start the undisputed ruler of the trophy Matteo Giordano, who paired with Manuela Siragusa has so far signed all the tests and all the power stages of the trophy, leaving nothing behind. The young crews of the cars “from the rising sun” will certainly rekindle the duel that began in Alba. They correspond to over half of the entries for the “Targa” appointment, new proof of the goodness and quality of the trophy.

Samuele Santero, sailed by Filippo Iguera Massimo, and Alessandro Forneris, in the cockpit with Luigi Cavagnetto, are in fact the first pretenders among the under25s, the first aspirants to dethrone Giordano. In the last act of Alba, the two had staged an inspired duel up to the last stage, with the final victory for Santero closed with a margin of just 2.1”. Roberto Pellè also returns to the cockpit of his Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid, second in the Rally Il Ciocco with the notes of Luca Franceschini, also awaited suitor and pursuer of Giordano after missing the last appointment. Then three other under riders present in the Sicilian round of the Japanese trophy: Sebastian Dallapiccola sailed by Fabio Andria, who made a fine show of himself on the kilometers of Alba with a 4th place, Filippo Gelsomino paired with Herve Navillod also aboard a Swift Sport Hybrid, and the only femme fatale in the race, Alice Poggio, who arrives at the start with a Suzuki Baleno shared with Andrè Perrin.

Instead, it will be a duel for the Racing Start classification, reserved for crews on Suzuki Swift BoosterJet, which will see the two first points of the specialty collide: the current runner-up Lorenzo Livieri navigated by Lucrezia Viotti, and his pursuer by only 2 points Stefano Bianchi paired with Francesco Zambelli. The two will have a wonderful opportunity not only to put on a show, but also to overtake the great absentees of this appointment, the current leaders in the standings, the Milivinti brothers.

The program

The 107th edition of the Targa Florio will unfold, for a total of 514.57 kilometres, along a route traced on part of the Medio Circuito delle Madonie, with 9 special stages spread over two days. The majestic departure returns to Palermo and will be held at the foot of the Palazzo dei Normanni on Friday 5 at 16.00, the first official act in view of PS1 Nino Vaccarella” (2.22 km), scheduled from 18.10 live on Rai Sport and on ACI Sport TV. In the morning, however, the shakedown will take place on the 3 km “Cangemi” section starting at 8.00. However, the heart of the “Cursa” will be on Saturday, with two passages on 3 special stages, the “Targa”, “Lascari-Gratteri” and “Cefalù”, for a total of 36 timed km. To close the two days in Sicana a passage on the PS8 “Vincenzo Florio”, of 8.8km, before the final round on the “Lascari-Gratteri”. Arrival with great pomp in Termini Imerese, against the background of the panorama from the “Belvedere Prince of Piedmont”.

The models in detail

– Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid equipped with the specifications of the national Hybrid Rally5 Technical Regulations, with epicyclic differential (Quaife), standard electronic control unit (ECU) and original six-speed gearbox.

– Suzuki Swift BoosterJet 1.0 Fiche n° 0042 set up with the specifications of the Rally5/R1 class.

– Suzuki Swift Sport 1600 equipped with the specifications of the National Class Ra5N.

– Suzuki BoosterJet 1.0 (Swift/Baleno) with Racing Start specifications.

All models are light and robust, very sensitive to setting up and have characteristics that enhance the driving skills and sensitivity of the pilots and reward the most skilled crews from time to time. To further standardize the level of performance, all cars in the Suzuki Rally Cup will have to mount the same Toyo tires in asphalt races.

Suzuki Rally Cup Hall of Fame

2008 Roberto Sordi; 2009 Andrea Crugnola; 2010 Milko Pini; 2011 Claudio Gubertini; 2012 Damiano Defilippi; 2013 Paolo Amorisco; 2014 Alessandro Uliana; 2015 Marco Capello; 2016 Corrado Peloso; 2017 Simone Rivia, Under 25 Giorgio Cogni; 2018 Corrado Peloso; 2019 Simone Goldoni; 2020 Andrea Scalzotto; 2021 Simone Goldoni; 2022 Matteo Giordano

2023 Suzuki Rally Cup calendar

9-11 March – 46th Rally Ciocco | 13-15 April – 69th Piedmont Rally | 4-6 May – 107th Targa Florio | 20-22 July – 36th Rally Lana; 7-9 September – 46th Rally MilleMiglia; 28-30 September – 70th Rally Sanremo; 1-2 December – Rally Monza (Coeff. 1.5)