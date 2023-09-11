Matteo Giordano is one step away from victory in the 16th edition of the Suzuki Rally Cup. With dominance also in the 9 special stages and on the 104 km of asphalt of the 1000 Miglia Rally, the driver from Cuneo led by Manuela Siragusa celebrated his fifth victory in five stages covered and reiterated his lead in the single-make trophy created and promoted by Suzuki Italia.

A perfect season for the Cuneo crew on Alma Racing’s Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid, victorious since the first special stage at Ciocco which started the ride that is bringing them closer to the new conquest of the cup with only two events remaining at the end of the season, Sanremo at the end of September and Monza at the beginning of December, which still leaves the awarding of the trophy in the balance, for a trifle, due to the 1.5 coefficient.

On every type of background and with every degree of temperature, the expert Rally Cup holder never ran into difficulty, attacking and managing according to the moment. Now with this result Giordano-Siragusa are also placing a strong claim on the Italian R1 Championship.

“We are happy for this new success – comments Giordano – and I would like to thank those who help us support these races and Suzuki, for organizing such a competitive and accessible single-make series. I share this success with my wife and this is a wonderful thing. We had in mind to do the race on the “Pertiche” and so we managed to do, managing our Swift as best as possible over the 26km timed course. Now let’s move on to the final of the trophy and the Italian R1 Championship, which is also important for the Suzuki brand.”

Matteo Giordano, Manuela Siragusa, Suzuki Swift Sport Photo by: Suzuki

However, the Suzuki Rally Cup is still very hot for the other positions, especially after the results of the 46th Rally 1000 Miglia. Second upon arrival in Piazzale Arnaldo in Brescia was in fact the very young Sebastian Dalla Piccola navigated by Fabio Andrian, who found a resounding podium after the Targa Florio. For the class of 2004 it was a constant race from start to finish, a performance that allows him to relaunch himself in the sprint for the under 25s and for the top positions of the trophy.

Roberto Pellè confirmed himself in third place, 50″ behind Giordano, paired with Luca Franceschini, who in every round of the trophy has always been a difficult driver capable of making the difference, always placing in the top three positions.

Davide Bertini fell from the podium of the 1000 Miglia Rally by 16″ and was led by Luca Vignolo, who throughout the race tried to aim for the top of the classification, finding good consistency test after test. Alessandro Forneris, expected protagonist for the clash at the top, initially started strong together with his co-driver Vincenzo Torriccelli, but in the long run “Pertiche” suffered brake failure and thus finished in fifth place.

Among the Racing Starts, the category reserved for Suzuki Swift Boosterjets, the young Milivinti brothers made an advance, making a slew of points by jumping to second place in the general category rankings. Massimiliano and Marco, downhill specialists, were able to make the difference for the victory precisely on the fast and demanding descents. The other two Boosterjets that closed the Racing Start podium upon arrival were those of the crews made up of Lorenzo Olivieri paired with Lucrezia Viotti, eighth on arrival, 3’27 behind Giordano, and Stefano and Maurizio Vitali, finishing tenth the Suzuki Rally Cup ranking Marco Longo and Roberto Riva, 4’47 from the top. Among these Racing Start, Filippo Gelsomino entered in seventh position and, co-ordinated by Hervè Navillod, closed the race with a gap of 3’13 from the top.

The Suzuki Rally Cup once again confirms itself as a furnace for young talents, with several under-25 trophy crews having achieved prominent positions on the asphalts of Brescia. The 1000 Miglia Rally was instead unlucky for Jean Claude Vallino and Cristian Mantoet; the first also suffered from brake problems and then retired due to electronic problems, while the second, still on the “Pertiche”, had to raise the white flag following a collision.

Suzuki podium Photo by: Suzuki

The models in detail

– Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid set up with the specifications of the National Hybrid Rally5 Technical Regulations, with epicyclic differential (Quaife), standard electronic control unit (ECU) and original six-speed gearbox.

– Suzuki Swift BoosterJet 1.0 Fiche n° 0042 set up with the specifications of the Rally5/R1 Class.

– Suzuki Swift Sport 1600 set up with the specifications of the Ra5N National Class.

– Suzuki BoosterJet 1.0 (Swift/Baleno) with Racing Start specifications.

All models are light and robust, very sensitive to setup and have characteristics that enhance the driving skills and sensitivity of the pilots and reward the most skilled crews from time to time. To further standardize the level of performance, all Suzuki Rally Cup cars will have to fit the same Toyo tires in asphalt races.

Roll of Honor Suzuki Rally Cup

2008 Roberto Sordi; 2009 Andrea Crugnola; 2010 Milko Pini; 2011 Claudio Gubertini; 2012 Damiano Defilippi; 2013 Paolo Amorisco; 2014 Alessandro Uliana; 2015 Marco Capello; 2016 Corrado Peloso; 2017 Simone Rivia, Under 25 Giorgio Cogni; 2018 Corrado Peloso; 2019 Simone Goldoni; 2020 Andrea Scalzotto; 2021 Simone Goldoni; 2022 Matteo Giordano

2023 Suzuki Rally Cup Calendar

9-11 March – 46th Ciocco Rally | 13-15 April – 69th Piedmont Rally | 4-6 May – 107th Targa Florio | 20-22 July 36th Rally Lana | 7-9 September – 46th MilleMiglia Rally | 28-30 September – 70th Sanremo Rally | 1-2 December – Monza Rally (Coeff. 1.5)

Overall SUZUKI RALLY CUP Drivers Ranking

1. Giordano 140pt; 2. Pellè 82pt; 3. Dallapiccola 82pt; 4. Forneris 77pt; 5. Olivieri 44pt; 6. Bertini 42pt pt; 7. Jasmine 37pt; 8. Mantoet 30pt; 9. Milivinti 32pts; 10. Santero 28pt.

RACING START 1.0 BoosterJet Ranking

1. Olivieri 62pt; 2. Milivinti 47pts; 3. Poggio 22pt; 4. Martinelli 21pt; 5. Mantoet 20pt; 6. White 17pt; 7.Vitals 21pt; 8. Vallino 8 pts.