The Suzuki team has issued the first official statement about its intention to leave the MotoGP championship at the end of the season a week and a half after informing its racing department after the Spanish Grand Prix, in training sessions at the same circuit in Sherry the following Monday. The Japanese factory, a history of the championship that already left the competition in 2011, reported this Thursday that it is in talks with the organizing company of the Motorcycle World Championship, the Spanish Dorna, to negotiate its departure at the end of this course, at the end of 2022.

“Unfortunately, the current economic situation and the need to concentrate our efforts on the great changes that affect the automotive sector have forced Suzuki to mobilize costs and personnel to develop new technologies,” says the statement, which has been expected more of what is desired. The note arrives the day the activity starts at the Le Mans circuit, where the French GP is being held this weekend.

Just over a week ago, when the first rumors emerged and after the news published by the specialized media motor sportDorna issued a statement. In it, she reported that she had contacted the Japanese factory “to remind them that the conditions of their contract [expira a final de 2026] they are not allowed to make this decision unilaterally.” In addition, the company that manages the rights of Moto GP assured that if Suzuki left, as it seems that it will happen, after an agreement between both parties, it will be Dorna who decides the number of riders and teams that will compete in the highest category from of 2023.

According to motorsport.com, the Japanese brand communicated the news to its team during the rehearsal on Monday, May 2, the first of three that take place throughout the season. The manufacturer’s executives, led by Shinichi Sahara, gathered the entire team after practice to inform them of a decision that leaves the future of Joan Mir and Alex Rins, the brand’s regular drivers, with unknowns.

The news was especially surprising given the good dynamics of Suzuki during the last few seasons. After winning the title in 2020 at the hands of Joan Mir, the team was co-leading the general classification of drivers until Sunday in Jerez —with Álex Rins— and continued among the three best brands in the championship.

