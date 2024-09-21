Among the singers chosen by Amadeus to perform at the Suzuki Music Party there is Anna, 21 year old rapperwho in 2020 became the youngest artist ever to have reached the first position in the Italian singles chart drawn up by FIMI. In 2023 she was the most listened to female artist in Italy on Spotify.

Class of 2003was born in La Spezia and grew up among her father’s DJ vinyls. Since she was a child she has cultivated a passion for urban American culture and a love for rap. Her writing style is scathing and irreverent, without frills and always direct and incisive (“fuck those who say I have my lyrics written”).

‘Notice’ is her debut single, with which she achieved worldwide success that gave her a double Platinum record in Italy, as well as important collaborations in the remix versions (Rich The Kid, Maxwell, Endor, Gemitaiz&Madman). The young rapper decided to show all her character first with the freestyle ‘Squeeze #1’, then with ‘Drippin in Milano’, certified Platinum in Italy. The song reached the first position as the most viral song on the TikTok platform, where she has almost 3 million followers.

Her first EP, ‘Lista 47’ was certified Gold and was preceded by the singles ‘3 di cuori’ (certified Platinum) featuring Lazza and ‘Gasolina’ (2x Platinum). In 2023, the collaboration on Guè’s album ‘Madreperla’ entitled ‘Cookies n’ Cream’ feat. Sfera Ebbasta, which remained at the top of the Spotify Italy singles chart for three weeks (two of which were consecutive) and certified 3x Platinum; then the solo single ‘Energy’. In the same year, Anna was chosen as the only Italian artist to be included in the official soundtrack of ‘FAST X, the latest film in the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga with Vin Diesel, with a special version of ‘Bando’ made specifically for this purpose.

Other notable collaborations include the hits “’Vetri Neri’ (5x Platinum) by AVA and Capo Plaza, ‘Anelli e Collane’ (Platinum) by Artie 5ive and ‘Everyday’ (3x Platinum) by Takagi & Ketra featuring Shiva and Geolier.

2024 opened with the single ‘I Got It’ and the news that she will be represented in the United States by the popular American label Republic Records, ‘home’ to global stars such as Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Drake, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.