The year just ended was particularly important for Suzuki: in 2021 the house of Hamamatsu introduced several important innovations in its range of motorcycles, such as the Burgman 400, the Hayabusa and the GSX-S950, 1000 and 1000GT. All of them thus compose a complete line-up that allows you to oversee all strategic segments, including that of scooters. From 1 January 2022 Suzuki enters the new models in the price list, whose entry into force is accompanied by some slight price adjustments and the launch of loans that make it advantageous to get on a high-performance Suzuki right away.



The Suzuki Moto price list updated to January 1, 2022 records some changes. The best-selling V-Strom 650 and 650XT, much appreciated by the public for their incomparable versatility, now cost 8,890 and 9,390 euros respectively with a small increase of 50 euros. The globetrotters V-Strom 1050XT and 1050XT Pro now on the list at 14,790 and 15,890 euros with a variation in excess of 100 euros. The same difference is also found for the agile SV650, which is now sold for 6,890 euros both in the version full power and in the reduced power to 35 kW dedicated to A2 license holders. Finally, the changes relating to the road GSX-S1000, and to the Hayabusa, the undisputed queen of the Ultimate Sports, whose prices stand at 13,390 and 19,690 euros. All the other Suzuki models, on the other hand, maintain the same positioning they had in the previous list.

To allow enthusiasts to start 2022 in the best way, a series of initiatives have been launched that make buying a Suzuki motorcycle very advantageous. Who will buy a Burgman 400 o a V-Strom 1050XT by March 31st will benefit from the free extension of the official warranty from 2 to 4 years, a further reason for peace of mind which is added to their proverbial reliability. During this period, Suzuki customers will also be able to take advantage of an overvaluation of 1,000 euros on used vehicles to replace their current vehicle with the V-Strom 1050XT or XT Pro.