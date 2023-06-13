Just a few more days and the 2023 edition of the Milano Monza Motor Show, more comfortably Mimewill officially open its doors. At the open-air show that brings together all car and motor enthusiasts in general, Suzuki could certainly not be missing, which will be present with a double goal: let the public know about one’s mobility at 360 degrees, and spread its great ethical involvement in the world of Italian sport.

The models on display

The Suzuki stand will be open to visitors in the Paddock area where various models of the Japanese company will be exhibited two and four wheelers: ranging from the Jimny 1.5 in special FIR livery – Italian Rugby Federation to the Vitara Hybrid 1.5 Starview 4WD Allgrip AT special livery FISG – Italian Ice Sports Federation, passing through the GSX-8S, the new street fighter that marks the evolution of Suzuki style, up to the V-Strom 800DE, the sport enduro tourer that exalts the adventurous spirit that has always distinguished the brand’s all-terrain DNA.

Test drives for everyone

The static displays will be accompanied by test drive activities: among the models that visitors will be able to try first-hand, one stands out Swift Hybrid by Handytech, vehicle specially prepared for driving by people with disabilities in the lower limbs. We remind you that the test drive activities will take place from 9 to 19 on the opening days of the event only after registering at the stand of the Japanese brand: the tests will take place on a ad hoc route of 4 km in the high-speed loop and the ancient elevated roads of Monza (for the models equipped with 4×4 traction there will also be an off-road dirt track).

Focus on the less fortunate

Special mention for a very special event in which the Japanese company will take part. Sunday 18 June at 15.50 the company will give emotions to less fortunate children and young people suffering from disabilities and various pathologies with a special session of Rally Therapy: Suzuki will in fact bring to the Monza circuit the Swift Sport Hybrid ACI Rally Italia Talent driven by Renzo Magnani, Gigi Pirollo, Roberto Pietropoli, Filippo Mattia, Luciano Gobbi, Stefano Parussini, professional drivers and rally experts, who will make you feel the emotion and the adrenaline of the track to many young people with disabilitieswho will be able to say that they have been “co-pilots” for a day.