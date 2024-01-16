Suzuki joins the list of car manufacturers forced to suspend production in Europe due to Red Sea crisis, which finally exploded after the bombings by the USA and Great Britain against the Houthi rebels in Yemen who had attacked merchant and commercial ships which they said were “pro-Israeli”. The Japanese giant has in fact announced that it will interrupt assembly operations for a week at its Hungarian plant, located in the city of Esztergomin the north of the country.

Stop Vitara and S-CROSS

The production stop will therefore last until January 21st, with the regular resumption of operations scheduled for the immediately following day. Weighing on Suzuki's Hungarian production are the shipping delays of Japanese-made engines: the models bear the brunt Vitara and S-CROSSwhich will not be able to leave the assembly lines as scheduled for about a week.

Like Tesla and Volvo

As mentioned, Suzuki is only the latest car manufacturer to announce a stop to production in Europe: in recent days Volvo had reported that it had interrupted assembly operations in its plant in Belgium, in Ghent, for three days precisely to prepare for delays in deliveries of some parts useful for the assembly of the cars, while Teslafor the same reason, had made it known that it will stop work at the Gigafactory in Berlin for two weeks, from January 29th to February 11th.