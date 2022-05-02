Joan Mir, on the Suzuki at the Jerez circuit. AFP7 via Europa Press (Europa Press)

Suzuki will not participate in the Moto GP World Championship next season. This Monday, in Jerez, where the last race was held and in the circuit in which a collective rehearsal was being carried out, the executives of the Japanese brand met with the members of the team to inform them of the decision to abandon the championship, according to advanced motosport.com. The unexpected news shocked most of those present at the Andalusian track.

It will be the second time that the Japanese team will leave the World Cup. The first was in 2012. He returned, in any case, three years later, in 2015, with two Spanish riders at the helm: Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró. After the transition, Suzuki’s growth was consolidated with the title of Joan Mir in 2020, just 20 years after his last championship in 2000. At that time, the leader of the Hamamatsu team was Kenny Roberts Júnior.

It was just after the 2020 title, when Davide Brivio, a key man in his role as team manager, left Suzuki. In 2022, more than a year after Brivio said goodbye, the Japanese company signed another Italian: Livio Suppo, former director of Marc Márquez at Honda.

Brivio was working to close his two riders for the 2023 season. The contracts of his two current riders, Joan Mir and Alex Rins, expire at the end of this championship. A new scenario for the pilots, but also in the World Championship. The champion in 2020 has almost closed his incorporation to Honda, as a partner of Marc Márquez and replacing Pol Espargaró. Rins’ future, however, is still up in the air.

