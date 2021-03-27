Osamu Suzuki, president of Suzuki, at a conference in Tokyo in 2016. KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP

Osamu Suzuki did not name the Japanese house whose steering wheel has been gripping for more than four decades. On the contrary, he received it from her. This reverse patronymic aptly illustrates the career of a man who resorted to never-before-made tricks in never-before-seen places to achieve the most universal of goals: success. With austerity and diplomacy for tuition, Suzuki enlarged Suzuki. The time to pit, however, has come: the businessman is ready to get off the car.

It has not been an easy task to convince Suzuki, and a 91-year-old man. Questioned about it, he had repeatedly expressed his desire to “die in battle.” However, with the approval of a new strategic program and the celebration of the first centenary of the automotive group in March of last year, everything is ready to open a new stage. As confirmed by the company at the end of February, the still president will leave his post in June after a last shareholders meeting.

Perhaps due to the stubbornness with which he had so far insisted on his willingness to remain in command, Osamu felt the need to clarify during his last press conference that he does not suffer from any health problems. “I have played golf 47 times in the last year and I am in good shape,” he boasted, “please don’t worry.” “I want to pave the way for succession to implement a new medium-term business plan,” he continued. His retirement, despite everything, will not be absolute, since he will continue to act as an advisor to his son and foreseeable heir, Toshihiro Suzuki.

The businessman came to the world in 1930 in the small Japanese city of Gero, Gifu prefecture, and was baptized as Osamu Matsuda. His first steps as a lender at a local bank office did not bode well for a major career path, but his wedding brought him a new destiny. Osamu married Shoko Suzuki, granddaughter of Michio Suzuki, a prolific inventor and founder of a textile loom company – he would later go on to produce automobiles – who lacked a male descendant. In accordance with Japanese custom, the spouse was adopted by the in-laws, changing his surname, and after joining Suzuki in 1958 he rose through the ranks until reaching the position of CEO 20 years later.

Throughout his tenure, Osamu managed to transform Suzuki into one of the largest automotive houses in the world. In the first three quarters of 2020 (the company has an irregular fiscal year ending in March 2021), the group had a turnover of 2.1 trillion yen (16.8 billion euros), 17% less than in 2019 and achieved profits of 113,000 million yen (876 million euros), 2.8% less. 90.4% of the income came from the sale of cars, the motorcycle division contributed 6.6% and boats 3%.

Bulb control

Austerity was the first pillar of his leadership. The leader meddled in every detail of the business with the aspiration of cutting out all superfluous spending, however insignificant it might seem. Various anecdotes account for this obsession. At the end of a brief visit to one of its factories, for example, Osamu drew up a list of 215 measures to reduce costs. One of them had to eliminate almost 2,000 of the 18,000 light bulbs, which according to their calculations would save up to $ 40,000 a year (33,500 euros) in electricity consumption. He also instructed that white paint be used when drawing lines for the circulation of the ground, a few cents cheaper than yellow. According to his creed, even the figure of the receptionists was expendable. In his day, at the entrance of the Suzuki offices, no one received guests. A series of posters, on the contrary, guided them to a telephone so that they could alert the corresponding person of their presence.

Suzuki’s second maneuver consisted of avoiding direct confrontation with large international groups. To do this, it specialized in producing the best cars at the cheapest price and then made its way to hard-to-reach markets where it broke through through alliances with local players, a technique popularized as marketing by diplomacy.

Its expansion campaign began in the late 1960s, when it opened its first international factory in Thailand. He continued to advance through Southeast Asia until an agreement with General Motors opened the doors to the United States and Europe. Today, Suzuki employs more than 45,000 workers – also receptionists -, maintains 35 factories, its cars are marketed in 193 countries, and its sales make it the tenth automotive house on the planet.

If there is one story that reflects the success of Osamu’s strategy, it is its landing in India. In 1982, the Japanese house allied with the local government to launch Maruti Udyog Limited, a joint project that marketed the Maruti 800, based on the Suzuki Alto. Until then, the Indian market was filled with old cars of outdated technology; Suzuki revolutionized it in exchange for majority access. A decade later, three out of every four cars sold in India were his. This heritage continues to pay off: Maruti still has a market share of more than 50% today.

The industry has changed a lot since those days of exploration. Now the conquest is not based on reaching geographical areas, but on sustainability. This has been a priority front for Suzuki and has also caused one of the main failures of its chief executive officer. In 2009, the firm established an agreement with Volkswagen for the development of hybrid vehicles, but after repeated collisions and several years of disputes, the pact ended up blowing up in 2015.

In 2019 Suzuki tried again, this time with Toyota. The purpose is to develop autonomous vehicles and share resources to jointly face the technological and energy revolution that the sector is pursuing. On this journey, however, Osamu will only be a passenger.