There are a number of small hatchbacks that are an indispensable part of the Dutch street scene. The Fiesta, and the Swift, to name a few. The Suzuki had to watch as the Fiesta was put on the chopping block, but fortunately the Swift may live on and there will even be a new generation. Now we hope for a new Suzuki Swift Sport, but unfortunately nothing is known about that yet.

In the Netherlands, Suzuki’s hatchback has been called Swift since the 1980s, but in other countries they have only used the name since 2004. Before that, the box was called Cultus, for example. That is why internationally they talk about the fourth generation, but in the Netherlands you can call this the seventh generation of the Suzuki Swift.

Suzuki calls it a completely new model, although the platform is from the previous generation. The appearance is clearly completely different, but still very recognizable as Swift. The outside of the car has been completely overhauled with a fresh ‘piano black’ grille, new headlights and a completely different rear end. The hood now looks a bit like a large forehead wrinkle.

For the time being, you have to make do with a new 1.2-liter three-cylinder. The mild-hybrid powertrain produces 82 hp and 110 Nm. Shifting can be done via a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. The previous Swift also received a Sport version with a 1.4-liter turbo engine. It is unknown whether this will also be available for the new Suzuki Swift, but in terms of platform it should fit.

Better ergonomics

The Swift has grown 15 millimeters in height and length. Despite this, the size of the trunk remains 265 liters. Furthermore, the center console and the buttons are oriented towards the driver and the dashboard is two-tone. On the 9-inch touchscreen you can find all kinds of information about the car in addition to Apple Carplay and Android Auto and there is even WiFi available.

The new Swift is also in excellent condition in terms of safety systems. A radar and a camera on the front keep an eye on other road users. The car starts to shout and gives ‘visual warnings’ when a collision is imminent and can also intervene when it gets too much. It also helps with coloring between the lines and keeping your distance.

By the way, it sits on 16-inch alloy wheels that are ‘aerodynamically shaped’. The AllGrip system is back as an option. The Swift senses when the front wheels lose traction and can briefly become a four-wheel drive at that moment. The new Suzuki Swift also monitors whether the driver is still alert and gives a notification when it thinks it is time for bed.

When will the new Suzuki Swift come to the Netherlands?

You can expect the new Suzuki Swift in Dutch showrooms sometime in April 2024. Suzuki will announce later what it will cost and which versions you can order. You can buy the outgoing model new for at least 20,995 euros (17,299 euros in Belgium). Hopefully the price of the new Swift is not much higher.