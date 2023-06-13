The first example of the 22 exclusive Jimny Z.Mode NEXT (the special version pick-up unique in the world of the famous Japanese off-road vehicle) was delivered by the specialist in 4×4 processing Z.Mode (off-road division of Olmedo SpA) on the occasion of 4×4 Carrara Fest 2023.

Suzuki Jimny pick-up orders and deliveries by Z.Mode

About 1 year after the start of orders, Z.Mode has delivered The first specimen of the Suzuki Jimny pickup exclusive special series 22 numbered Suzuki Jimny pick-up NEXT.

The Z.Mode staff delivers the first Z.Mode pick-up Suzuki Jimny to the owner

To have it ordered and purchased was the Italian entrepreneur Gianluca Bianchiwhich he took home L’specimen #06, Ivory Kenya. The Jimny pickup was designed, developed and manufactured entirely by off road division of the historic group Olmedo Special Vehicles SPA.

Suzuki Jimny pickup Z.Mode Z.Mode side pickup Suzuki Jimny pickup Z.Mode front Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode side seats Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode tailgate Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode flatbed Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode trim Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode exhaust, differential Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode trim, differential Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode trim Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode engine compartment Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode cockpit steering wheel Suzuki Jimny pickup Z.Mode N1

The vehicle is marketed by Z.Mode approved as truck N1 and keeps the warranty of the Suzuki parent company, while the replaced parts are covered by the Z.Mode warranty.

👉 Features how the Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode is made

Photo Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode

Read also,

👉 Suzuki Jimny pick-up Z.Mode

👉 Suzuki Jimny pickup Z.Mode Golden Queen

👉 Suzuki Jimny Pro truck N1

👉 Suzuki Jimny, the story of the 4×4 off-road vehicle

👉 SUZUKI price list 👉 Used ads JIMNY

👉 Off-road and 4×4 activities

If you are passionate about off road, four-wheel drive and off-road adventures, don’t miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine on newsstands. You can order it from the comfort of your home, it will arrive in a few days.

#OFFROAD DOC!!! ELABORATE 4×4 Book it #NOW we’ll bring it straight home! SUBSCRIBE elabora.com/4×4-subscription

PROCESS 4×4 magazine

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK