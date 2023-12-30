Thanks to AI, we can now easily make dream cars like a Porsche Camaro or a Ferrari Punto virtually come true. Fortunately, there are also companies like Damd that do this in the real world. The tuner has already converted Jimnys into a Defender and even a Mercedes G-class. Now, in the run-up to the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, Damd is working on a new project.

'European masterpieces' is this year's theme. In collaboration with OZ Racing, Damd has created two special kits. The Suzuki Jimny turns into a Lancia Delta Integrale (called Little Triangle) and a Renault 5 Turbo (called Little 5). In both cases, Damd leaves little of the Jimny.

Damd's package

The kit of the Delta Integrale consists of a matching color scheme, flared wheel arches, white steelies, a four-piece headlight set with yellow fog lights and an almost vertically oriented spoiler on the roof. For the reinterpretation of the Renault 5 Turbo, Damd adapts the same parts and paints the Jimny blue.

Unfortunately, we do not know what the specs are of the Suzuki Jimny in Lancia Delta Integrale or Renault 5 Turbo gear. In Japan, the standard Jimny gets a 658-cc three-cylinder turbo engine with 65 hp. Outside the home country, Suzuki installs a 1.5-liter engine that produces 102 hp. Given the text 'NON TURBO' on the sides of the Renault reinterpretation, the Japanese engine will not be used.