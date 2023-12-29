This is the Suzuki Jimny by Twisted, and it's the first time the company, based in Yorkshire in the north of the UK, has dabbled in something other than a classic Land Rover Defender. The conversion to full Twisted specifications includes bolting a turbo onto the small four-cylinder, increasing power from 102 hp to a much healthier 167 hp. And don't forget: this device weighs very little, only 1,090 kilos.

Of course it doesn't stop there. A sports air filter and a sports exhaust are also installed and Twisted replaces the engine management chip with a copy from Syvecs. In addition, the suspension has been upgraded with springs from the famous Eibach, there are dampers on board from the hardly less famous Bilstein and a new stabilizer bar has been installed for the necessary lateral stiffness.

The front bumper and mirrors are painted in the body color and the small, square, terrier-like appearance is completed with 16-inch five-spoke wheels and large all-terrain tires. And what a wonderful, touching and lovable thing it says! You'll be happy to know that the stickers with that '90s mountain landscape are completely optional. So you don't necessarily have to look like a moving advertising column.

The interior has been tackled and focused on one thing

This Jimny is all leather on the inside. Even the floor mats have a leather edge. The roof is covered with Alcantara. Suzuki's slow infotainment system has been replaced by significantly better stuff from Alpine, with navigation, DAB and CarPlay. But actually the Jimny by Twisted is only about one thing: that turbo.

There may be extra sound insulation, but it's impossible to miss the chorus of whistles and hisses that rage as the forced air intake does its thing. Imagine an asthmatic elephant struggling to suck down a milkshake through a thin straw. That should give you some idea of ​​the auditory sensations this Jimny delivers here.

The increased power makes a huge difference in acceleration, and you will soon find yourself frantically grinding through the manual gearbox to keep the revs above 3,000 rpm and thus allow the turbo to work. Suzuki has never officially stated a sprint time to 100 km/h, and Twisted doesn't mince too much about it, but the Jimny now exudes a sense of urgency that should mean the figure is considerably less embarrassing.

The Suzuki Jimny by Twisted provides great fun

The Jimny of course remains a fairly tall car with an extremely short wheelbase, but the chic new suspension and anti-roll bar at least ensure that it remains reasonably flat in corners and is seriously fun to drive on narrow, winding country roads.

On asphalt, the all-terrain tires are unable to find much grip, so small four-wheel drifts and blocking brakes contribute to the mini-rally car feeling. Yet at the same time it is quite comfortable, it consumes an average of less than 1 in 10 and it does not even need stronger brakes to come to a stop. He got us pretty packed.

Specifications of the Suzuki Jimny by Twisted (2023)

Engine

1,462 cc

four-cylinder turbo

167 hp

couple n.d

Drive

four wheels

5v manual gearbox

Performance

0-100 km/h nb

top nb

Consumption (average)

approx. 10 l/100 km

CO2 emissions NB

Dimensions

3,645×1,645x

nb mm (lxwxh)

2,250 mm (wheelbase)

1,090 kg

luggage space n.d

Prices

approx. €56,500

(excl. taxes)