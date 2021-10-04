Electric or endothermic? The question about the future of Suzuki Jimny it is legitimate. We are talking about a model that was going very strong and that was then withdrawn from the market due to the too many penalties received regarding CO2 emissions. Yes, because with a community law that provides for a very low limit, and with the Japanese brand that has rather light models in the list but not exactly zero emissions, for every registered Jimny a 7,000 euro fine was accumulated.

This is why there is the Jimny Pro, a two-seater N1 truck: it uses the same features as the ‘base’ Jimny but is less punished from a regulatory point of view. Massimo Nalli, president of Suzuki Italia, traced his path: “We have collected the requests of workers, artisans, professionals who need an agile and unstoppable car on any terrain, but do not want to spend disproportionate amounts”, he said, quoted by the Corriere della Sera. The N1 seems to be the perfect fit for today, but it probably won’t be tomorrow.

In the meantime, the used Jimny’s are flying in terms of valuation: some manage to score as much as 40,000 euros. A little crazy, perhaps, but the model is part of a niche that has consolidated over time. How, then, can this hidden capital be exploited without forgetting the specificities of the model? In Japan the idea of ​​electrifying the Jimny is gaining ground, and the daisy you are leafing through does not say ‘loves me or loves me not’, but rather ‘electric or hybrid’. Already in the course of 2020 the first rumors on the subject had flashed, and many had fun with the renderings of a possible electric version. Speculations are piling up either because the competition is ready with the electric, or is brewing; and because, as mentioned, the Jimny is of interest, and continues to create debate.