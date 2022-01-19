Thanks above all to the Ignis and Swift models, Suzuki experienced a 2021 up to and beyond expectations on the Italian market. For the first time in its history, the Japanese brand has passed the 39,000 registration mark (over 41,000 including the Jimny N1s), with an annual market share of 2.70%. This means that it was the best year ever for the House of Hamamatsu within the Italian borders.

Italy is therefore the first European market for Suzuki, and it is the fifth overall in the world. This is a remarkable result that should lead to new ideas and investments for the Italian area, in an attempt to consolidate or improve further. Suzuki registered 39,317 cars in 2021 (41,019 cars including the Jimny N1s – source: Suzuki internal data); Compared with the 33,459 units in 2020, it recorded an increase of 17.51%, higher than the market in general, which instead stopped at + 5.50% based on UNRAE data. Compared to pre-covid 2019, Suzuki is the only brand in the top 25 of the market to be growing, with a + 2.8%. Market share has also increased accordingly.

Suzuki also confirmed its position in the year just ended as the manufacturer with the highest incidence of sales to individuals compared to the total, with a percentage of 94.9%. Suzuki volumes have almost tripled compared to 2013. What about the future? According to Suzuki’s Italian division in a statement, the target for 2022 is simply to confirm the record results of 2021. Easier said than done, given that the semiconductor crisis isn’t over, while incentives have run out. For this reason, the target is defined as “ambitious” by the brand itself. However, by maintaining the same winning formula of 2021, Hamamatsu could take away further satisfactions, trusting in the increasingly high vocation of Italians towards hybrid cars, protagonists in a large part of the Suzuki list.